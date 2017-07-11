Brexit: what happens to Article 50 in a U-turn on Euratom?

There are reports that MPs will insist on the UK government reversing its intention to leave Euratom, the pan-European nuclear regulator. If so, this creates a fascinating legal and political problem. How would the UK government go about pulling back from Euratom?

For the reasons set out below, I cannot see how the UK can do this without either revoking or amending the Article 50 notification sent in March, and even that route may not be possible.

Euratom was included in one of the original three 1957 “Treaties of Rome”. A second one, covering steel and coal, expired in 2002. The third has, after heavy amendments and name changes, become the inelegantly named “Treaty on the functioning of the European Union”. This now sits alongside the similarly named “Treaty on European Union” signed at Maastrich in 1992, and they are together the fundamental law of the EU.

The Euratom treaty survives. The current version shows that although it is distinct from the EU, many of the Union’s institutions and and procedures are shared. The overall position is peculiar but many EU lawyers would say Euratom is part of the EU, so if a member state leaves one then it leaves both. No countries are members of the EU and not of Euratom (in contrast to, say, non-EU members Norway being in the single market and Turkey in part being in the customs union).

So when the UK sent its Article 50 letter in March, there was a view that leaving Euratom was a necessary implication of leaving the EU. But the notification put the matter beyond any doubt: the third paragraph of the letter, in the sort of legalistic language that no normal person uses by accident, provided:

” In addition, in accordance with the same Article 50(2) as applied by Article 106a of the Treaty Establishing the European Atomic Energy Community, I hereby notify the European Council of the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the European Atomic Energy Community. References in this letter to the European Union should therefore be taken to include a reference to the European Atomic Energy Community.”

So even if leaving the the EU did not necessarily mean also leaving Euratom, the notification settled it. Britain made a formal notification to leave both.

The problem (or merit, depending on your view) of formal notifications is that they are not easily reversible, and often not reversible at all. That is why there are such elaborate steps to take first. After notification the cat, the genie and the horse are all released from their respective containers. (The English have many sayings to warn of leaving things too late.)

So it is difficult to see what immediate difference a parliamentary majority would now make. Even a parliamentary resolution or a statutory amendment would have no instant impact. The bird has flown.

If the government accedes to a demand from MPs that UK not now leave Euratom, there seems no alternative but for the country formally to attempt to revoke or amend the Article 50 notification. A process started formally would have to be rescinded with equal formality. There is no obvious way this could be fudged. The die has been cast.

But: if the notification can be revoked or amended in respect of Euratom, it must be implicit that it can be revoked or amended (either by agreement or unilaterally) in respect of its primary purpose of the UK leaving the EU altogether. And if that is the case (or is accepted to be the case) then the dynamics of Brexit could be affected.

Any attempt to amend or revoke the Article 50 letter will require the UK to first seek the support of the EU. One would only expect it to try to act unilaterally if an attempt at agreement fails. The EU may not agree. It may say that the two issues are not separate and that quitting one means quitting the other. In any case, the decision is more for the EU than it is for the UK.

Parliament can vote as much as it likes against parts of Brexit, but it is too late. The bag, the lamp, the coop and the stable are now all empty. The country lost control of the process the moment it made the Article 50 notification (which was cheered on by a sizable majority of MPs). The EU may not not even notice, still less care, what hesitant MPs now think and fear. The UK is on course for getting the Brexit the EU decides it will have.

A sensible pro-Brexit government, acting rationally, would seek to withdraw the Article 50 notice and make it again once it had actually thought through and prepared for a realistic approach to leaving the EU. The Euratom issue is only the first major devilish detail. There will be many others. There may be numerous English sayings about the dangers of delay, but it is rarely too late to start again, when you are sincere and what you want matters.