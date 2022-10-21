We look back on what can only be described as a total bonkers week in Westminster: how Liz Truss became the shortest and one of the worst prime ministers in British history, the very sticky end, and crucially what happens next - including the question on everyone’s lips: will Boris Johnson return?

Our political editor George Parker and associate editor Camilla Cavendish will be unpacking it all with special guest Paul Goodman, editor of the Conservative Home website.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky News / BBC

