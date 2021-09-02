Every story needs a villain, and so does every festival. We had one for the ages in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, a Western with enough atmosphere to fill two saddlebags. Benedict Cumberbatch goes full scenery-chewing bad guy as Phil Burbank, a Montana rancher who has rejected his moneyed background to become a sneering, swaggering brute with a distaste for bathing (“I stink and I like it”) and a fondness for castrating bulls and skinning cows with his bare hands. If this is Mr Hyde (or, better here, Mr Hide), Dr Jekyll is nowhere to be seen.

His buttoned-up brother George (Jesse Plemons) is no match, a well-mannered man of few words who wears his tight lip under a neatly trimmed moustache. Phil has no time for this “loser” and even less for Rose, the widow George marries and brings into the family homestead, a twitchy Kirsten Dunst looking like she never quite shook off Lars Von Trier’s Melancholia. After catching her at the piano practising (badly) Strauss’s Radetzky March, Phil taunts her with the tune even when out of sight, the best use of a sinister whistle since Fritz Lang’s serial killer in M nearly 100 years ago.

The only respect Phil exhibits is reserved for his late mentor Bronco Henry, “the wolf who raised us”, and there is something lupine too about Phil, with his shaggy beard and beady eyes, especially when he is around Rose’s son Peter (the excellent Kodi Smit-McPhee), a rake-thin wimp with a lisp, a camp manner and, worse still, a talent for handicraft. Kitting him out in ranching gear only makes matters worse, his cowboy hat at least 10 gallons too big.

Campion expertly ekes out the exposition and builds a palpable sense of mystery and menace. As well as the constant threat of violence, there is a dangerous sexuality in the air but also an ambiguous one. As in The Piano, the director taunts us with it and keeps us dangling. We can feel that something is going to erupt but when it eventually does, it takes unexpected directions that no classic Western ever could.

Campion is well served by her collaborators. Jonny Greenwood delivers a memorable score as unsettling as his work for Phantom Thread, a film with which The Power of the Dog shares a fascination for twisted and abusive relationships. Ari Wegner’s brooding cinematography is another treat — a pity that many will only see this Netflix-backed film on the small screen, though a brief cinema release has been promised. And it needs one. Cumberbatch’s magnificently unbridled nastiness deserves to be enjoyed on the biggest scale possible.

★★★★☆

