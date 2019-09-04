Canada has resisted the trend sweeping central banks globally to ease monetary policy, opting instead to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and temper expectations that it is set to cut its policy rate soon.

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark rate steady at 1.75 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected economic growth domestically and on-target inflation.

While the bank said that some of the strength could be shortlived, it highlighted robust export growth, a pick-up in wages and a rebounding housing sector as reasons to resist a dovish pivot.

“In Canada, growth in the second quarter was strong and exceeded the Bank’s July expectation, although some of this strength is expected to be temporary,” the central bank said in its policy statement. “In sum, Canada’s economy is operating close to potential and inflation is on target.”

Strategists largely anticipated the bank would keep interest rates on hold at the September meeting, but the lack of an explicit signal for future rate cuts was surprising, as many had increasingly priced in a move by Canada as early as next month.

The bank warned it expected economic activity to slow in the second half of the year amid heightened trade tensions, but underscored there was no further need at the moment to prop up the economy further.

“However, escalating trade conflicts and related uncertainty are taking a toll on the global and Canadian economies,” the policymakers wrote. “In this context, the current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate.”

Traders are now split on whether the Bank of Canada will follow in the US central bank’s footsteps and cut interest rates soon, with the odds of a quarter-point reduction in October falling to roughly 50 per cent from more than 60 per cent prior to the announcement.