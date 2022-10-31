Moscow’s decision to suspend the Black Sea agreement will lead to fresh spike in prices, experts warn, Wall St bankers are under pressure to offer heavy discounts on debt issued to Elon Musk to fund his acquisition of Twitter, European and US banks are offering higher interest rates to lure cash deposits, and thousands of Chinese workers have fled the world’s largest iPhone factory because of a coronavirus outbreak and intolerable lockdown measures.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Lula wins Brazil presidential election in historic comeback

Western countries slam Russia’s decision to exit Black Sea grain deal

Musk becomes media baron with Twitter deal amid Big Tech sell-off

Banks are discovering that holding cash can be lucrative again

Twitter Space: What can we expect from Twitter under Elon Musk?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.