Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

To mark International Women's Day on March 8, and following Harvey Weinstein's recent conviction in New York, we're doing something a bit different. In this episode, Gris speaks to three of today's most compelling writers and campaigners about feminism now. They touch on everything from changing beauty standards to teens and social media to modern motherhood. Prepare to be surprised. Or as Lilah put it: "whatever I thought I was going to hear, that is not what I heard." (A warning if you're listening with kids: this episode contains some swearing.)





The discussion was recorded at FT NextGen, a one-day festival in London in November 2019 — watch this space for details of this year's NextGen festivals in London and New York.





Feminism is a subject that inspires strong reactions — and we'd especially like to know what you thought of this episode. Tweet us @FTCultureCall or email us at culturecall@ft.com. And if you enjoy the show, why not leave us a review on Apple Podcasts?





Links to some of the things we discussed:

Gris's piece on female essayists, including Rebecca Solnit, Jia Tolentino and Emilie Pine: https://www.ft.com/content/e8126aec-b1e3-11e9-bec9-fdcab53d6959

Gris's podcast interview with Jia Tolentino: https://www.ft.com/content/7d248852-e840-477c-b4c8-8bdbd48a43f2

Lilah's podcast interview with Lisa Taddeo: https://www.ft.com/content/14f68996-d4a8-4d7f-ae2b-4398f35a9a24

A good piece about My Dark Vanessa: https://www.vulture.com/2020/02/my-dark-vanessa-kate-elizabeth-russell.html

FT House & Home piece on maximalism and heritage interiors (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/4d78b96e-4e5f-11ea-95a0-43d18ec715f5

Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona: https://www.santpaubarcelona.org/en/visits-sant-pau-art-nouveau-site

Lilah's tilapia recipe, stolen straight off the back of the Trader Joe's label (this is not sponsored!): https://www.food.com/recipe/lemon-butter-tilapia-147









For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.