WHSmith will resume sales of the Daily Telegraph at its train station shops after a deal to end a stand-off with the newspaper over shrinking margins.

This week, the retailer banned the Telegraph from its shelves at more than 120 stores, after the newspaper raised its cover price without increasing the proportion that goes to shops handling sales.

The price of the Daily Telegraph rose from £2 to £2.50 this month, but the share retailers were paid from each sale was fixed at 43p until August this year. It meant margins on sales fall from about 21.5 per cent to 17 per cent for businesses such as WHSmith.

WHSmith initially retaliated by ordering stores around the country to put the Telegraph in the magazine section, before removing them from sale at railway station stores altogether this week.

After talks to resolve the dispute, WHSmith and the Telegraph published a joint statement, which suggested the companies had come to an unspecified commercial arrangement.

“The Telegraph will return to its usual position on news stands in all branches of WHSmith from this weekend,” read the statement.

“The Telegraph and WHSmith look forward to working together with activity which supports the Telegraph’s subscription strategy.”

Some newspaper executives expressed surprise at the spat because WHSmith had previously played a key role in the Telegraph’s distribution strategy. In a controversial arrangement that ended last year, WHSmith offered customers a free bottle of water with their Telegraph newspaper.

For distributors, newspaper revenues have been shrinking for years as circulation has fallen away.

Telegraph print circulation has fallen 34 per cent from 484,000 to 317,000 copies a day since 2017.

This year, Telegraph chief executive Nick Hugh announced the newspaper group would withdraw from publishing audited circulation figures.

Mr Hugh said the monthly figures did not “accurately reflect” the success of the business. The Telegraph’s newspaper circulation will be internally audited and shared only with advertisers.