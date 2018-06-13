FT Series

Meat recipes

Baked duck, spatchcock chicken or lamb necks with garlic? A feast of meat recipes

Honey & Co’s duck breast with roasted endive, chilli and pomegranate recipe

‘As you follow this recipe, note how all the elements work to produce a very pleasurable plate of food’

new
Spatchcock chicken in pilpelchuma spice 

Leftover meals are not only the tastiest, they are also a testament to true kitchen smarts

Honey & Co’s lamb necks with new-season garlic recipe

‘This lovely dish is somewhere between winter and spring, and something between a soup and a stew’

Rowley Leigh’s steaks with tomato butter recipe

‘When it comes to steak, don’t muck about — stick to the tried and trusted’

Rowley Leigh’s baked duck with tomato and herbs recipe

‘It is unusual to find such a summery treatment for duck’

Recipe: how to cook a pheasant inside a chicken

Cooking a bird inside another isn’t exactly a doddle. But what it lacks in convenience it more than makes up for in magnificence

Honey & Co’s steak sandwich with celeriac remoulade recipe

‘Spare no expense on a good steak for this dish, and use bread with integrity, bite and flavour’

Honey & Co’s chicken roasted with plums and spices recipe

The plums make a simple roast chicken sensational

Recipe: Honey & Co’s short ribs and Valentine cookies

Two recipes to warm February hearts: tender beef spare ribs and spiced Valentine cookies