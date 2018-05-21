The Chinese electronic payments industry is the most advanced in the world. It presents a challenge not just to western financial institutions, but to policymakers and regulators worldwide. These truths were understood already. Ant Financial’s recently closed $10bn fundraising, which pegged the value of the Chinese financial conglomerate at $150bn, merely puts a number to them.

To put that number in context, it is greater than the market capitalisation of Goldman Sachs, American Express, or BlackRock — all of which are under $100bn. Whether Ant’s valuation will, in a few years time, appear to be cheap or starry-eyed is open to debate. But its staggering scale — achieved behind its core payments product, Alipay — is undeniable.

Alipay claims 500m active users, and, along with its rival Tencent, controls almost all of the Chinese $16tn mobile payments market. The technology’s ease of use has made it ubiquitous. Phone-scannable QR codes mean that merchants do not need payment hardware such as card or chip readers. For young people in Chinese cities, cash rarely figures in everyday transactions.

Alibaba, Ant Financial’s parent company, has integrated the payments technology into other services to a degree that western companies such as Apple and PayPal can only envy. It is woven into Alibaba’s online retail operation — China’s answer to Amazon. It is linked directly with a money-market fund, Yu’E Bao, so that customers can earn a yield on the idle balances in their accounts (Yu’E Bao has grown into the largest money-market fund in the world, with $230bn under management). It is linked to consumer and business loan products. And all of these functions feed data into a credit scoring business, Sesame Credit.

Ant Financial’s horizons are not limited to China. The hundreds of millions of Chinese who travel abroad every year provide a stepping stone for international expansion. In emerging markets, where existing payments infrastructure is poor, there are plenty of opportunities to gain local customers, too. Alipay has signed multiple partnerships with local payment companies in Africa, for example.

Policymakers should note that if Chinese groups control significant payments infrastructure across the emerging world, that is a strategic asset for the Chinese state. The analogy is imperfect, but it is worth observing the leverage Europe and the US can exert though their influence on the Belgium-based Swift interbank communications network. Financial infrastructure, as much as the physical infrastructure associated with the Belt and Road Initiative, will determine China’s rising global relationships.

Regulators, for their part, will need a clear policy for managing the Chinese payment companies, which will have a significant presence in developed markets from North America to Japan before too long.

The primary issue will not be banking licences or systemic risks but data and privacy. Already, the US government has blocked Ant Financial’s attempt to buy MoneyGram, the money transfer company, perhaps because of privacy concerns.

Connections between Chinese companies and the state are very close. Regulators will have to bear this in mind. It is true that western companies’ ability to protect customers’ information has proved far from perfect. But financial infrastructure should not double as a state data-gathering tool for any government. Whatever safeguards are put in place for customers of Chinese fintech companies will probably be appropriate for everyone else as well.