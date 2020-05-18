Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell has warned that the US economy may not “fully recover” until the end of 2021, Japan’s oldest brokerage firm, Nomura, is poised to unveil a new strategic focus on private markets, and the Taiwanese government and Stanford University are preparing a quarantine and testing regime for foreign travellers. Plus, the FT’s June Yoon explains how the hopeful era for South Korea’s film industry has been disrupted by the pandemic.





