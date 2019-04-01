Vauxhall/Opel’s two UK plants have been shut down for several weeks as the carmaker joins BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Honda in scheduling downtime in an effort to minimise the impact of Brexit.

The decision to close the plants was taken in November by Vauxhall/Opel’s French parent PSA, with the expectation that Brexit would happen on March 29, but had not previously been announced, a group spokesman said.

The Ellesmere Port car facility, which employs 1,100 people, is closed for two weeks from this Monday, while the Luton van plant, which employs 1,262 people, is shut for three weeks.

Because the decisions were taken several months ago, with staff given holiday and contractors brought in for maintenance work during the downtime, the company has been unable to move the dates in spite of the delay to Britain’s departure from the EU.

JLR, BMW and Honda have all faced the same situation — being forced to press ahead with planned shutdowns, leaving them with idle factories at a time they would ideally be making vehicles to export while the UK enjoys unfettered access to Europe.

The downtime at Ellesmere Port involved moving the summer holiday period, while Luton’s closure has been planned to coincide with installing equipment for the next generation of vans to be made at the plant, which will include models from across the Peugeot and Citroën brands.

PSA bought Vauxhall and its European sister brand Opel in 2016 from General Motors, which was selling them after years of losses.

The Vauxhall/Opel division has since reported its first annual profit in 20 years, after a turnround plan put in place by PSA.

The temporary stoppages are the latest sign that Brexit risks causing serious disruption to carmakers’ operations.

Carmakers have been stockpiling parts to try and minimise disruption of imports, particularly from Europe, while several are lining up alternative import routes, such as using quieter UK ports or even airlifting in components.

The future of the Ellesmere Port site remains uncertain; PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares has repeatedly said the site, which exports 80 per cent of its vehicles to Europe, needed to improve its productivity in order to survive.

Ellesmere Port has shed more than 900 workers over the past two years and moved to a single production shift, in part because of falling demand for the Astra model that it manufactures.

However, Mr Tavares has also suggested PSA could use the plant to manufacture cars from across the group’s brands for the UK market in the event of a hard Brexit that sees carmakers face tariffs and border checks.

The prospects for Luton are better, with PSA investing £100m last year to produce the next generation of vans at the site, including making hybrid vehicles.