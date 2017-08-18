By Sujeet Indap in San Francisco

Dear readers,

Basketball star and sportswear brand icon Michael Jordan was once asked why he did not speak out during an acrimonious election in his native North Carolina. He is said to have responded: “Republicans buy shoes, too.” Those with commercial interests often avoid controversy. But for America’s biggest chief executives, there was no place to hide this week.

The likes of Steve Schwarzman, Mary Barra, Indra Nooyi, Larry Fink and Jamie Dimon had signed up for various panels advising US president Donald Trump. The chance to influence tax and regulatory reform came with the risk of being associated with Mr Trump’s divisiveness. After his repeated inflammatory comments in the wake of the unrest in Charlottesville, a handful of chief executives departed the advisory groups, ultimately leading to their dissolution.

Moral imperatives aside, Lex said that shareholders should demand that their chief executive do more important things than hobnob at the White House over legislation that has stalled anyway.

The centrality of chief executives’ commercial mission is underlined by attacks from activists. This week, Paul Singer’s Elliott Advisors reached a truce with Dutch paints group Akzo Nobel. But sniping continues between the fund and London-listed miner BHP Billiton. Danone is the latest European target of a US activist with Keith Meister’s Corvex Capital maybe angling to start an auction. Bill Ackman, still haunted by his flop at Valeant Pharmaceuticals, made his case for change at the ubiquitous payroll processor ADP. But the problem for Mr Ackman is that ADP’s shareholder returns have trounced his.

The capital markets have bounced around for weeks with hot debt markets wobbling. Last week, Elon Musk’s carmaker Tesla tapped the high-yield bond markets for $1.8bn needed to fund the rollout of the Model 3. Another tech giant, Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, this week sold $16bn in investment grade bonds to pay for the purchase of Whole Foods. Investors have typically bought tech debt to fund buybacks. But as Silicon Valley has greater ambitions, these funds are having to spend more time understanding the underlying businesses.

Investing in bond-like Islamic sukuk is tricky as well. Dana Gas is citing non-compliance with sharia as a reason to restructure its $700m sukuk but there is greater uncertainty about how viable the structure is for companies. Lex judged that steeper discounts were required for sukuk issued under jurisdictions that lack central sharia councils to vouch for the legitimacy of the instruments.

Could there be future robot chief executive? For now, the future is machines performing medical procedures, with Intuitive Surgical and Stryker leading the way. The Chinese are expected to make inroads as well, so expect a medical robotics arms race. Lex believes this technology has great promise. More broadly, non-humanoid robots that “learn” specialised tasks will reward investors better than androids that garner YouTube hits.

Chief executives, for their part, are simply human beings that manage shareholder assets, no matter what ideas we project on to them. The UK seems to have recognised the job is not as hard as is sometimes claimed. Last year, average compensation for FTSE 100 chief executives fell by almost £1m to £4.5m. Moreover, pay is compressing so there is a tighter band for bosses with fewer outliers earnings far more than they are worth.

The curbing of excess should reduce challenges to the social licence of business, in the UK at least. However, pay compression may result in mediocre bosses getting the same pay as over achievers. That is hardly desirable either.

Wishing you a pleasant late summer weekend.

Sujeet Indap

