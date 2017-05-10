FT daily briefing

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

An unabashed Donald Trump called for warmer US relations with Russia at a meeting with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday as his firing of FBI director James Comey sparked calls from Democrats for an independent probe of his election campaign’s alleged ties to Moscow. The biggest crisis of Mr Trump’s presidency continued roiling with revelations that the FBI director was sacked just days after he requested additional resources for the Russia probe — something Mr Trump has privately and publicly expressed frustration with.

An FT timeline shows the seeds of Mr Comey’s dismissal were planted nearly a year ago. Here is the memo recommending Mr Comey’s dismissal, decoded. The White House says Mr Trump fired Mr Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server. But the president has previously effusively praised Mr Comey for it, fuelling speculation that Mr Trump’s frustration with Mr Comey’s independence on the Russia probe is what drove his sacking.

Republican Senator John McCain said regardless of the motive, the Comey firing would do little to quell the Trump-Russia investigation: “This is a centipede. I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop, I can just guarantee it.” Evan Osnos argues that it accelerates the probe. Ron Brownstein wonders whether Republicans, who have overlooked much of Mr Trump’s controversial behaviour, will act as a check on what some see as presidential over-reach — Republican leaders have so far rebuffed Democratic calls for a special prosecutor.

Many observers are drawing parallels with the Watergate case that brought down Richard Nixon, while others are appealing for calm. Richard Ben-Veniste, a former Watergate special prosecutor told the FT: “The parallels can’t be ignored.” As if to underscore that point, Mr Trump had a special — and the White House said pre-scheduled — guest today: former Nixon national security adviser Henry Kissinger. (FT, NYT, WaPo, New Yorker, Atlantic, Vox, Poynter, Slate)

In the news

Global ETF assets reach $4tn The global exchange-traded fund industry smashed past $4tn in assets last month, as the gingerly improving performance of active asset managers this year does little to dent investor appetite for cheaper, passive alternatives. (FT)

SoftBank seeks Sprint/T-Mobile talks The acquisitive Japanese group will seek discussions to merge its US mobile business Sprint with rival T-Mobile to trigger a long-awaited consolidation in the US telecoms sector. Investors are bracing for a flurry of deals following completion of a spectrum auction amid hopes that the new US administration will be more open to deals that would transform the industry. (FT)

The sun shines on Indian solar The plummeting price of wholesale solar power panels — which have hit a fresh record low — has helped get the country on track to meet renewable energy targets set out in the Paris agreement. (Guardian)

Will Moon bring sunshine? Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s new president, offered an olive branch to Pyongyang at his inauguration on Wednesday. The 64-year-old successor to Park Geun-hye is open to what used to be known as the “sunshine policies of greater engagement with North Korea, and is expected to reconfigure the region’s geopolitics. But on domestic policies he is likely to face a challenge from resurgent conservatives. (FT, Foreign Policy, NAR)

Turkey warns US of blowback Ankara accused Washington of siding with terrorists with its plan to arm Kurdish forces fighting Isis in Raqqa. (Reuters)

The day ahead

BoE rate decision With the pound at its strongest level since September, the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting is almost certain to keep UK interest rates at the rock bottom rate of 0.25 per cent, but the BoE will need to present its outlook in rapidly changing circumstances. (FT)

What we’re reading

African health becomes a big business As African countries urbanise, disease patterns change and more people become able to afford healthcare or health insurance. And companies are spotting an opportunity. (FT)

Cannabis for the elderly Scientists studying mice have discovered that the active ingredient in cannabis, THC, helps reverse brain ageing and restores learning and memory in the elderly — the opposite of its influence on the young. And they think it may have the same effect on humans. (New Scientist)

Liverpool FC tackles China fakes The Premier League club started selling a budget version in China at a cost of just $30 compared with $87 for the normal shirt. The move is due to the ubiquitous counterfeits that sell for just a few dollars and undermine European clubs’ ambitions to boost revenues in the fast-growing market. (FT)

Going green in Russia Opposition leaders in Russia are being splashed with green dye, known as zelyonka, by shadowy pro-government thugs. On its own, the dye — a widespread Soviet-era antiseptic akin to iodine — is harmless, if difficult to wash off. But mixed with other substances, it can be dangerous, as Alexei Navalny discovered when a March attack left him partially blind. (Economist)

One Belt, One Road and one-way traffic Though the new Silk Road initiative was announced nearly four years ago, and is President Xi’s pet foreign policy project, it is still unclear what it amounts to. European business would like to see the project create more opportunities to do business in China — but right now it appears very one-sided. (FT)

How an Indian superhero beat Hollywood Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened at the end of April, has become the highest grossing Indian film in history, and its breakthrough in the US may be just as significant. (WSJ)

Video of the day

Trump fires Comey US president Donald Trump's dismissal of the director of the FBI has shocked Washington. The FT's Ed Luce looks at the possible implications. (FT)