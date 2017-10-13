California wildfires and Putin’s new pooch

Show of hands Pupils greet Theresa May, the UK prime minister, during a visit to Dunraven primary school in Streatham, south London
Red alert Chilli peppers put out to dry colour the countryside around Yongning in Fujian province, south-east China, in an aerial photograph
Homeless A Rohingya refugee shelters at a camp near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, after her village in Buthidaung, Myanmar, was razed to the ground
Direct action Supporters of Raila Odinga vent their anger in Kisumu, Kenya, after the opposition leader withdrew from the presidential election
Burnt out The Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa Rosa was reduced to rubble and ash by the wildfires that have devastated parts of California
Holding the baby Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, visits a crèche at the Scottish National party conference in Glasgow
Long wait Liberians queue to vote in Monrovia, the capital, in the west African country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years
Putin’s pooch Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, appreciates the gift of a shepherd dog puppy from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, his Turkmenistan counterpart
Flash point Lightning strikes the Cerro de las Tres Cruces west of Cali, Colombia
School trip Pupils greet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, during a visit to the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang
Border control Bangladeshi officials watch Rohingya refugees cross from Myanmar in search of safety and shelter in Palang Khali, Cox’s Bazar
Campaign treat Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic party, enjoys some apple during a rally in Fukushima
Volcanic blast Ash spews from the crater of Mount Shinmoedake in Kirishima, Kagoshima, Japan
At ease Troops of Spain’s Royal Guard relax before a parade to mark national day in central Madrid
Selfie M’lud High Court judges attend a valediction for Mr Justice Bodey, one of the most senior family court judges in England and Wales, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London