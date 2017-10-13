California wildfires and Putin’s new pooch

Please tell us why (optional)

© Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA

Show of hands Pupils greet Theresa May, the UK prime minister, during a visit to Dunraven primary school in Streatham, south London

© Que Hure/VCG/Getty

Red alert Chilli peppers put out to dry colour the countryside around Yongning in Fujian province, south-east China, in an aerial photograph

© Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Homeless A Rohingya refugee shelters at a camp near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, after her village in Buthidaung, Myanmar, was razed to the ground

© Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty

Direct action Supporters of Raila Odinga vent their anger in Kisumu, Kenya, after the opposition leader withdrew from the presidential election

© Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty

Burnt out The Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa Rosa was reduced to rubble and ash by the wildfires that have devastated parts of California

© Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Holding the baby Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, visits a crèche at the Scottish National party conference in Glasgow

© Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty

Long wait Liberians queue to vote in Monrovia, the capital, in the west African country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years

© Maxim Shemetov/AFP/Getty

Putin’s pooch Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, appreciates the gift of a shepherd dog puppy from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, his Turkmenistan counterpart

© Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty

Flash point Lightning strikes the Cerro de las Tres Cruces west of Cali, Colombia

© AFP/Getty

School trip Pupils greet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, during a visit to the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang

© Paula Bronstein/Getty

Border control Bangladeshi officials watch Rohingya refugees cross from Myanmar in search of safety and shelter in Palang Khali, Cox’s Bazar

© Toru Hanai/Reuters

Campaign treat Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic party, enjoys some apple during a rally in Fukushima

© The Asahi Shimbun/Getty

Volcanic blast Ash spews from the crater of Mount Shinmoedake in Kirishima, Kagoshima, Japan

© Victor Lerena/EPA

At ease Troops of Spain’s Royal Guard relax before a parade to mark national day in central Madrid

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Selfie M’lud High Court judges attend a valediction for Mr Justice Bodey, one of the most senior family court judges in England and Wales, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London