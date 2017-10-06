Theresa May rebuffs Shapps leadership plot

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Theresa May on Friday insisted she was providing “calm leadership” with the “full support of her cabinet” as senior Conservatives sought to quash an effort to oust the UK prime minister.

Mrs May was speaking in her Berkshire constituency after Grant Shapps, the former Conservative party chairman, emerged as the face of the plot to push Mrs May out after a calamitous speech to the Conservative party conference on Wednesday.

Mr Shapps had said “up to 30” MPs backed his effort to seek a new leader of the party.

However, Mrs May insisted she was not planning to resign. “What the country needs is calm leadership and that’s what I’m providing, with the full support of my cabinet,” she told the BBC.

Mrs May said that, when parliament returned next week, she would be updating MPs on her September 22 Florence speech, which she said had given “real momentum” to the Brexit talks.

She would also be introducing a draft bill to cap energy prices.

Mrs May’s rebuff to Mr Shapps was part of a concerted reaction across much of the Conservative party against efforts by him to drum up support for a leadership contest.

Several MPs were critical of Mr Shapps, who is not seen as a popular figure in the party, on Twitter.

Former Conservative party chairman Grant Shapps in 2015 © Getty

One Conservative backbencher, James Cleverly, an ally of foreign secretary Boris Johnson, said Mr Shapps had been “quite foolish” in saying and doing what he had.

“There’s no appetite at all that I’m detecting to unseat Theresa May from the parliamentary party,” Mr Cleverly, the MP for Braintree, said. “What we need to do is get on with the job.”

Under party rules, a contest can be triggered if 15 per cent of Conservative MPs write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee saying they no longer have confidence in the leader. Mr Shapps’s move would therefore need the backing of at least 47 of the party’s 316 MPs.

Meanwhile, Peter Bone, a leading Eurosceptic, was suspicious of the motives behind Mr Shapps’ actions.

“Grant is entirely at liberty to say what he thinks,” Mr Bone said. “I don’t think his views are shared by the vast majority of the Conservative party or members of parliament and it does seem to be a push by a certain number of Remainers to get rid of the prime minister and to halt Brexit.”

Nevertheless, Mr Shapps had earlier insisted that the party could not “bury its head in the sand” in the wake of June’s disastrous general election, in which Mrs May’s government lost its majority in the House of Commons.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mr Shapps said: “We did have a result that was not at all what anyone wanted, least of all what she wanted or anticipated, and . . . sometimes when things happen you have to take responsibility for them.

“This is a view I have held for quite some time and quite a lot of colleagues feel the same way, including five former cabinet ministers.”

He said that support for the plot came from a “broad spectrum” of backbenchers across the party, including Eurosceptics and pro-Remain Tory MPs.

He added that he was not speaking on behalf of Mr Johnson, who has clashed with Mrs May over her position on Brexit and has long harboured leadership ambitions. “I can absolutely assure you this is not some cover for Boris Johnson. I have not spoken to him at all about this.”