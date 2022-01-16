Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Climate Change, Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Weather events cost the US $145bn in 2021 as climate change took hold

  • With reference to the first graph ‘US weather and climate disaster events’, describe the trend in disaster costs since 1980

  • Although 2021 temperatures were slightly cooler than the previous two years outline the reasons why natural disaster costs were so high across the US

  • What factors are believed to have contributed to 2021 being cooler than previous years?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section