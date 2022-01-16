Geography class: Weather events cost the US $145bn in 2021 as climate change took hold
Climate Change, Changing Spaces
Weather events cost the US $145bn in 2021 as climate change took hold
With reference to the first graph ‘US weather and climate disaster events’, describe the trend in disaster costs since 1980
Although 2021 temperatures were slightly cooler than the previous two years outline the reasons why natural disaster costs were so high across the US
What factors are believed to have contributed to 2021 being cooler than previous years?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
