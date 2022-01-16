This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Climate Change, Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Weather events cost the US $145bn in 2021 as climate change took hold

With reference to the first graph ‘US weather and climate disaster events’, describe the trend in disaster costs since 1980

Although 2021 temperatures were slightly cooler than the previous two years outline the reasons why natural disaster costs were so high across the US

What factors are believed to have contributed to 2021 being cooler than previous years?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun