In the fourth episode of the latest season of Tech Tonic, FT columnist and host Jemima Kelly looks at the enduring faith in cryptocurrency. What do bitcoin devotees really believe, and does hardcore adherence to the coin make it a cult? Jemima dives into the myth-making around the mysterious bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto and the belief systems underpinning cryptoland. We hear from the FT’s banking and fintech correspondent Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan, crypto investor Nic Carter, bitcoin apostate Aviv Milner, and Amanda Montell, author of Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism.

Check out stories and up-to-the-minute news from the FT’s technology team at ft.com/technology

The FT’s Cryptofinance Hub is at https://www.ft.com/cryptofinance

Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan and Robin Wigglesworth on the cult of crypto https://www.ft.com/content/9e787670-6aa7-4479-934f-f4a9fedf4829

For a special discounted FT subscription go to https://www.ft.com/techtonicsale

Clips credits: YouTube, Jacob Davis, Universal Music

Presented by Jemima Kelly. Special thanks this week to Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan, the FT’s banking and fintech correspondent. Tech Tonic’s senior producer is Edwin Lane, our producer is Josh Gabert-Doyon, and Manuela Saragosa is executive producer. Our sound engineer is Breen Turner, with original scoring by Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.