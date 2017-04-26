EU visa deals boost demand in Budapest

From the glass balconies of Emerald Residence, a new luxury Budapest development, residents can watch the Hungarian capital’s architectural treasures light up as night falls.

But what is notable about prospective buyers is how few are Hungarian. Budapest’s luxury residential market has experienced an influx of Chinese and Russian investors in the past two years, lured in part by a scheme granting EU residency to foreigners who buy €250,000 in government bonds via approved intermediaries.

Applicants did not need to buy property to benefit from the scheme, which was abandoned earlier this year. But analysts say it helped revive foreign interest in the property market and created a similar impact to the wave of Irish buyers who bought apartments in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

This fresh influx may partly explain a surge in Hungarian house prices, which grew faster than in any other EU country for much of 2016 and have now surpassed their 2008 peak. The increase has been driven largely by rising prices in the city’s most expensive neighbourhoods. Prices in the central fifth district of Pest — the eastern part of the capital that features beaux arts buildings on the river bank — rose by 75 per cent between 2013 and 2016, according to Aron Horvath, a property expert at Budapest’s Eotvos Lorand University.

The Emerald Residence will take root in Budapests 5th district © Biggeorge

“The city has become much more clearly demarcated, solidifying the exclusive districts within central Pest especially,” says Stephen Saracco, a real estate manager.

Market analysts estimate a fifth of buyers in central districts are foreign and say Chinese, Russian and Middle Eastern investors have been the fastest growing groups.

“We’re seeing an impact from the so-called ‘golden parachute’ for Chinese investors — many who avail themselves of the government’s residency permit scheme would also buy property — and that has certainly stimulated some sales,” says Tim O’Sullivan, director of CBRE’s investment unit for Hungary and south- eastern Europe. “I’m not sure if many of these buyers have even seen the properties they’ve bought.”

Petra Demetrovits of Biggeorge Property, the developer of Emerald Residence, says foreign purchasers of the apartments “may keep them as a base for short visits or engage our services to rent them on Airbnb”.

The government ended the residency bond scheme in March following accusations of lax background checks and cronyism.

However, analysts say house prices are still increasing. Overall demand is recovering thanks largely to sustained economic growth that has boosted wages. VAT incentives for newly built homes and a government-mandated mass conversion of foreign currency mortgages in 2015 have also helped boost demand from local investors and homebuyers. Average Budapest house price are roughly €2,000-€2,500 per square metre but in central Pest prices can be twice as high or more.

Budapest 5th district's Servita Square under rennovation © Andras D.Hajdu

Tim Hulzebos, managing director of Colliers Hungary, says a growing tourist industry supports these prices. Local owners sublet an estimated 10,000 properties. “Prague and Budapest are strongly benefiting from increased and changing tourism. Warsaw to a lesser extent, as one builds there for the local market which is growing,” says Mr Hulzebos.

Nevertheless, some developers are now aiming higher, according to Mr O’Sullivan. “One particularly high-end developer is looking to achieve €10,000 per square metre in a development to be completed in the next two years,” he says. “It’s an ambitious development, targeted at diplomats and other luxury buyers.”

The risks to the market include broader global fears over higher interest rates and any changes to the government’s VAT incentive scheme, which offers buyers of newly built homes a discounted rate of 5 per cent, versus the standard rate of 27 per cent. The scheme is scheduled to continue until the end of 2019 at least, according to Gabor Borbely, head of research at CBRE Hungary, another local property adviser. Analysts say it is boosting supply of new apartments, although completions are still well below pre-crisis levels.

Budapest's 5th District © Andras D.Hajdu

Modest completion rates point to an acute shortage of construction manpower, which is limiting supply. Mr Saracco says: “It’s a shortage driven by emigration to Austria and Germany, demographic trends and the dominance of larger, EU-funded investments. That’s going to feed into valuations and boost prices further.”

Many acknowledge the rate of price increases in the past three years is unsustainable. The end of the residency bond scheme may also lessen interest from some of the more exotic overseas investors.

But, when compared with its peers, the Hungarian capital remains attractive, says Mr Hulzebos: “Prague is about 20 per cent more expensive than Budapest and I understand Warsaw currently has oversupply.”

Mr O’Sullivan concurs: “Prices are still cheap compared to Prague, Bratislava and certainly Vienna.”