The Conservatives on Thursday joined Labour in abandoning the goal of reducing Britain’s budget deficit, as the two main political parties embraced the mantra of borrowing to invest — notably in infrastructure.

But that is where the similarity of vision between the Conservatives and Labour ends as they seek to woo voters in the general election campaign.

Although at any time in the past decade chancellor Sajid Javid’s new budgetary rules would have been seen as radical, they do not go nearly as far as those of shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

What has happened to the budgetary framework?

The government’s existing fiscal rules have been torn up by Mr Javid.

Despite prime minister Boris Johnson saying in the summer that he wanted to see government debt falling as a share of national income every year, that goal has been ditched by the chancellor.

Mr Javid also dropped his target of keeping public borrowing below 2 per cent of national income in 2020-21, knowing he was on course to miss it. And since the government has no chance of meeting its objective of balancing the books by the mid 2020s, that goal has also been scrapped.

In a move aimed at increasing public spending on infrastructure, the Conservatives are proposing to replace the government’s current fiscal rules with a new trio.

First, Mr Javid would seek to balance the current budget — which excludes public sector net investment — by the middle of the next parliament.

Second, there would be a limit on borrowing for investment to 3 per cent of national income — about 50 per cent higher than today.

Third, Mr Javid aims to keep debt servicing costs below 6 per cent of tax revenues. It currently stands at 4.6 per cent. Taken together, these rules would allow about £22bn of extra capital spending a year.

Labour’s three new fiscal rules are more radical than the Conservatives, and notably enable higher investment in infrastructure.

Like the Tories, the opposition party aims to balance the current budget. But for investment, Labour wants to see public sector net worth — a comprehensive measure of government assets minus liabilities — rising over the next parliament.

Finally, Labour will limit debt servicing costs to 10 per cent of tax revenues. These rules would not constrain Labour’s plans for at least £55bn of additional capital spending a year.

Whichever party wins the election, government borrowing will therefore be much higher than previously thought.

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, said while there were big differences between the Tories and Labour, “the even bigger difference . . . is between the UK’s recent economic past and its plans for the future, as both parties have signalled a major shift towards a far bigger, investment-focused state”.

But there is a question about whether the Conservatives or Labour would be able to spend all this new leeway on borrowing — for example, because of a shortage of construction workers for infrastructure projects.

How do the parties justify their new fiscal rules?

For Mr Javid, ditching his existing debt target made sense when “we can borrow in real terms at negative interest rates”. That is why the Conservatives have moved towards rules based on the burden of debt interest payments — something already used by credit rating agencies.

Mr McDonnell explained his fiscal rules on the basis that for all the new debt he is willing to take on, the state will have more assets, whether from additional investment or nationalisation of certain industries.

Both Mr Javid and Mr McDonnell have been influenced by emerging thinking at the IMF and the Resolution Foundation, which have called for a more holistic approach to management of the public finances and a recognition that lower interest rates should allow governments to safely borrow more for investment.

What could go right with the new plans?

The advantage of the new fiscal rules put forward by the Conservatives and Labour are potentially significant.

At a time when the Bank of England is saying that private sector spending globally and in the UK has faltered, increased public investment could prevent economic growth sliding below potential.

New infrastructure such as roads, schools and superfast internet connections could help improve the UK’s long-term economic performance.

The hope is that such projects will help end Britain’s productivity crisis through the power of the state.

And what could go wrong?

The money borrowed by the Conservatives or Labour could be misdirected, saddling Britain with more debt than it has gained in useful assets.

If Brexit undermines economic performance, the additional spending could be much less easy to afford if the public finances take a hit on the back of a weak economy.

There is also the risk that easy financing now might not always remain that way, leading to a rapid deterioration in the sustainability of the public finances because government debt will be harder to refinance.

Pimco, one of the world’s largest bond investors, fired a warning shot at the Conservatives and Labour on Thursday, with chief investment officer Andrew Balls saying it already “made sense to be underweight” in UK assets because of weakness in public finances management.

Would there be scope for Tory tax cuts?

Not much under Mr Javid’s new fiscal rules. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK fiscal watchdog, in March predicted there would be a surplus of £36.8bn on the current budget in 2022-23 — at first glance suggesting a lot of scope for tax cuts.

But following the government’s spending review in September, Mr Javid will already have spent about £15bn of this surplus.

In addition, a recognition of errors in corporate tax receipts and the fact that student loans cost more than previously recorded will deduct roughly a further £15bn from the surplus.

Only £7bn would remain for any shortfall in the public finances, additional bills for social care, among other things — leaving almost nothing for Tory tax cuts. Labour meanwhile is proposing tax increases for the well off.