When bridge professionals and amateurs got together online in a fundraiser for the Norway Junior team, many astonishing contracts were reached.

Bidding:

Dealer East

N/S Game

North East South West — NB 1H 2NT 3H NB 6H

Former World Pairs champion, Mikael Rimstedt sat South, and was in free-wheeling mood. His partner’s raise to 3H over West’s Unusual NT Overcall was very weak, but Rimstedt still bid 6H, despite holding ♦KJ under the bid showing both minor suits!

West led K♣, and declarer showed perfectly how to use information from the auction to guide his play. He won A♣, cashed A♥, crossed to dummy with Q♠ and then led J♥. When East followed low, he finessed successfully and then played to K♥.

Three spade tricks followed, on which dummy’s 7♦ was discarded on the last. Declarer now led 10♦, which ran to East’s Q♦. Winning the club return, declarer now claimed — announcing a ruffing finesse against West’s marked A♦. Note that this line succeeds whether West holds ♦AQ, just Q♦, or only A♦. On the bidding, that West will have a diamond suit headed by one of those holdings is virtually certain.

The action took place on the excellent RealBridge platform so, competitors and kibitzers — and indeed, correspondents — can later watch every bid, lead, defence and declarer strategy made by players both world-class and somewhat more modest. This type of analysis is not only entertaining, but a wonderful way to improve one’s own game.