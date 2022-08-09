China’s extended military drills around Taiwan are stoking fears of a drawn-out period of heightened tension and investors are split over whether the recent US tech rally will continue. Plus, the FT’s Jude Webber explains how taxes from the tech sector are helping Ireland’s economy against a recession.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US pledges further $1bn in military aid for Ukraine

China extends military drills around Taiwan

Tech sector tax windfall shores up Ireland’s economy against recession

Investors divided over how long Big Tech rally will last

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.