Frederik Anseel, professor of organisational behaviour at King’s Business School, in London, selects:

Bitcoin tumbles as South Korea plans trading ban and Tech addiction worries loom at CES

The side-effects of tech developments are prompting calls for more regulation as they seem to exploit glitches in the human brain. Some features of human wiring may now make us liable to exploitation.

Research into the brain shows that our emails, Facebook and Twitter accounts are making us addicted to a dopamine-induced high. In regards to the Bitcoin craze, our minds are easily being lured into taking irrational risks because of a fear of missing out. But I don’t believe in extreme measures such as bans on cryptocurrencies or automatically deleting weekend emails as was recently proposed by Porsche.

The solution lies in a deeper understanding of the human mind and taking advantage of these new insights in developing technology which helps us navigate our lives without the current side-effects. There are huge career opportunities for students with a strong background in human cognition and neuroscience. When it comes to introducing self-driving cars, integrating artificial intelligence in the workplace or designing Zuckerberg’s latest Facebook algorithm, it all comes down to the human mind. While most business schools don’t have neuroscience integrated in their management programmes yet, I’m confident that entrepreneurial students will develop interest in these subjects in future.

