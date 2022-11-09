Americans voted in crucial midterm elections yesterday, cryptocurrency exchange Binance agreed to buy rival FTX, and TikTok has slashed its worldwide revenue targets for 2022 by at least $2bn.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Midterm elections 2022: what Republicans may do with a House majority

Binance rescues crypto rival FTX

TikTok slashes revenue targets by at least $2bn

TikTok overhauls US business following advertising slump

Swamp Notes: Memo to Dems: sanctimony won’t save the republic

Uzbekistan lobbies EU to lift sanctions on oligarch

