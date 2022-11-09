Binance set to buy FTX
Americans voted in crucial midterm elections yesterday, cryptocurrency exchange Binance agreed to buy rival FTX, and TikTok has slashed its worldwide revenue targets for 2022 by at least $2bn.
Midterm elections 2022: what Republicans may do with a House majority
Binance rescues crypto rival FTX
TikTok slashes revenue targets by at least $2bn
TikTok overhauls US business following advertising slump
Swamp Notes: Memo to Dems: sanctimony won’t save the republic
Uzbekistan lobbies EU to lift sanctions on oligarch
