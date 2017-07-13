Conservatives stick to their Brexit guns

Despite its internal divisions, and despite hinting at minor concessions, the UK’s politically-weakened Conservative government is attempting to stick to its guns on Brexit. This is the message to be drawn from a flurry of initiatives, starting with the so-called “repeal bill”, which was unveiled on Thursday.

The government’s objectives take three forms. First, it wants to stay in office, so that Jeremy Corbyn, the leftwing Labour leader, and his colleagues cannot come to power by means of another snap election.

Second, the government hopes to convey the impression that it is in full control of the UK’s planned withdrawal from the EU. Here its audience includes sceptical voters, the increasingly restive business community and EU policymakers who suspect that the British government is woefully under-prepared for the Brexit negotiations.

Third, it is signalling that its version of Brexit remains fundamentally unchanged, even if the government may retreat on particular issues, such as membership of Euratom, the nuclear agency. This version foresees departing from the EU’s single market, leaving its customs union and restricting to the barest minimum any involvement of the European Court of Justice in UK matters.

The first test of the government’s strength will be the repeal bill. It is one of eight pieces of Brexit legislation which Theresa May — at least, if she hangs on as prime minister — intends to push, unamended if possible, through the two houses of parliament.

The bill will annul the European Communities Act, which sets the framework for Britain’s EU membership. It will convert thousands of pieces of EU legislation into UK law, with the aim of avoiding chaos after Britain’s anticipated departure from the EU in March 2019.



When Mrs May unveiled the bill in October, she called it the “great repeal bill”. Now it is a mere repeal bill — shrunken in form, though not in content, on account of the diminished authority of the prime minister and her government.

David Davis, the secretary of state for Brexit, calls the bill “one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has ever passed through parliament”. But Sir Keir Starmer, his Labour opposite number, warns that his party will oppose the bill unless the government softens it.

Arguably, the government is most vulnerable over its demand for “Henry VIII powers” — that is, the right to change primary legislation on EU-related regulatory matters with a minimum of parliamentary scrutiny. On this issue, it is possible to imagine the 20 to 30 pro-EU Conservative MPs joining Labour, Liberal Democrats, Scottish Nationalists and others to pressure the government into backing down.

Separately on Thursday, the government is due to publish three documents setting out UK negotiating positions in the Brexit talks. These cover nuclear issues, EU judicial and administrative proceedings, and “privileges and immunities”, according to Britain’s Brexit ministry.

Here the government’s purpose is to suggest that Britain is better organised for the Brexit talks than its EU interlocutors say. Yet the UK continues to trail behind the European Commission in terms of published position papers, of which Brussels has already issued nine setting out the EU’s goals on everything from citizens’ rights to police and judicial co-operation on criminal matters.

In any case, neither the repeal bill nor the UK’s three position papers address one crucial aspect of the Brexit talks: the UK’s financial settlement, or “divorce bill”. As Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator, observed on Wednesday, progress on this topic is a precondition of opening talks on the future EU-UK relationship.

Hard numbers

UK’s post-Brexit tourism boom

Happy holidays.

Foreign visitors numbers in the UK grew at the fastest pace since at least 2012 at the start of the year, according to official figures that show a healthy boost to tourism driven by the weaker pound, writes Mehreen Khan.

Following a small dip in foreign visitors ahead of last year’s Brexit referendum, visitor numbers in the UK have grown in the past three quarters. There were 8.3m overseas visits to the UK in the three months to March, up 9.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2016. The money spent in the economy grew 15.6 per cent to £4.4bn.

The pound’s post-referendum decline has made the UK a more attractive destination for overseas travel. Sterling is down over 13 per cent against the dollar since June 24 last year, and is 12 per cent weaker on a trade-weighted basis (measured against a basket of its major peers).

