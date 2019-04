Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT money deputy editor James Pickford is joined by Jason Hurwood of Nationwide to discuss the move by the UK’s second biggest mortgage lender into equity release, investment writer Kate Beioley says Brexit is prompting investors to hoard cash, and pensions correspondent Josephine Cumbo looks at new research exposing the costs of exiting a pension scheme.