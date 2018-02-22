In Japan, buying from bullish retail investors personified as “Mrs Watanabe” is thought to herald the end of any rally. Hong Kong has its own retail investors fond of taking a gamble when the markets are hot. Listed equity derivatives, such as warrants and certificates, fuel the flames. This year, daily warrants turnover has regularly exceeded HK$20bn ($2.5bn) — a level in line with the equity rallies of 2007 and 2015.

The Hong Kong Exchange allows trading in warrants on 16 per cent of the stocks it lists, and on even fewer esoteric callable contracts. The products generally offer rights to buy liquid shares of established companies. Hedging is hard for issuers when small and illiquid stocks are the underlying investments. Warrants are put or call options, in a form that makes them easy for retail investors to deal in. Callable contracts may be terminated early to limit losses. Both types of security have an upfront purchase price and a generally steeper fixed charge later to get the shares. This makes them highly leveraged.

The ratio of warrant trades to total equity volume has declined from its value of a fifth near the January peak in the Hang Seng index. But the daily turnover in individual stocks, such as Hong Kong Exchange, or Ping An, is still near three times higher than during the preceding nine months. Average daily volume in January on warrants was HK$28.5bn, nearly three times the level of the same month a year ago.

Warrants turnover is related to the level of the Hang Seng index. The higher the market, the more leverage retail investors are willing to take on. This leverage in turn implies disproportionate pressure to buy the underlying shares when hedging them — or pressure to sell, when investors start fleeing the products.

Nomura analysts say this year’s trading pattern closely resembles the one ahead of the great financial crisis, with both driven by larger cap companies. Investors should see high warrants volumes as a reminder that leverage is alive and well in Asia — along with the concomitant risk that it may unwind messily in a market rout.