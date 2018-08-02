The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money editor Clear Barrett Barrett is joined by columnists Bobby Seagull, James Max and Edwin Esosa for a summery podcast that brings some cold hard maths to this year’s hottest show, analyses the sticky economics of jam making and separates good diversity schemes from bad.