Downing Street has insisted Theresa May will not quit as prime minister until Britain leaves the EU, as she shrugged off growing calls to step down.

Amid pressure from her own MPs to set a firm departure date, Mrs May’s spokesman said she did not plan to leave until the House of Commons has approved her withdrawal agreement with Brussels, which MPs have already rejected on three occasions.

“She is here to deliver Brexit in phase one and then she will make way for phase two,” the spokesman said.

The pound fell after it emerged that there was little sign of a compromise emerging in the cross-party Brexit talks involving senior Conservative and Labour figures.

Andrea Jenkyns, a Eurosceptic Tory MP, asked during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons whether it was time for Mrs May to resign. “Isn’t it time to step aside and let somebody new step in to lead our country, our party and negotiations?”” she said.

Mrs May replied that she had been leading efforts to try to leave the EU. “This isn’t about me,” she told MPs. “If it was an issue about me and how I vote we’d have already left the EU.”

The prime minister’s refusal to nail down an exact departure date has infuriated many Tory MPs, who will gather on Wednesday evening for an executive meeting of the 1922 committee, the club for backbench Conservative MPs. They will again consider changing the rules to allow more than one leadership contest a year.

Mrs May defeated an attempt to remove her last December, meaning that under current rules she cannot be challenged until the end of this year.

Many Eurosceptic Tory MPs are furious that Britain will hold European Parliament elections on May 23, almost three years since the EU referendum.

The Conservative leadership is braced for millions of its supporters voting for the new Brexit Party, set up by Nigel Farage, the former UK Independence party leader.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, told the BBC that she could not rule out voting for the Brexit Party. Asked if she would vote Conservative, she replied: “I don’t know.”

The pound slipped 0.5 per cent to a three-session low of $1.3001, while UK government bonds rallied as investors moved towards the relative safety of sovereign debt.

Wednesday’s moves followed an ITV report that cross-party Brexit talks, which have been going on for more than a month, were “near collapse”.

However, the two parties confirmed that they were still scheduled to meet at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Number 10 said the government had not wanted the European elections to take place: “There is only one path that can deliver Brexit,” he insisted. He said that while the talks had been “serious and constructive” there would need to be compromises on both sides.

But a Labour spokesman said the party had yet to see any “substantial movement” from the government on the biggest points of contention. “The talks are not an indefinite process,” he said.

The Conservatives have so far refused to accede to Labour’s demands for a permanent customs union with the EU.

“The talks are obviously not going to go anywhere, that’s the fundamental truth,” a senior Labour source, who asked not to be named, told the Financial Times. “The question is how and when we pull out. Unless the Tories offer us a permanent customs union, it can’t end in anything other than failure.”

A member of the shadow cabinet, who also asked not to be named, said: “I don’t know about today but they [the talks] are going to die.”