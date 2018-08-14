Activist investor Carl Icahn has abruptly dropped his opposition to Cigna’s $67bn acquisition of Express Scripts, only a week after launching a withering attack that branded the deal “inexplicably ridiculous”.

Mr Icahn’s climbdown ahead of a shareholder vote on August 24 follows expressions of support for the deal from the influential proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis, as well as backing for the takeover from Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital Management hedge fund.

Previously short Express Scripts stock, Mr Icahn said last week that “the only shareholders we believe would vote for this very risky acquisition are those who also own Express Scripts and are desperate to save it even at the expense of losing a great deal of value in their Cigna investment”.

Writing two days later, Glenview — which said it had been invested in Cigna for a decade — said the price was “cheap”, the financial rewards “compelling” and that management had a “strong track record worthy of respect for their views”.

On Monday Mr Icahn backed down, writing in a new letter that “in light of the ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations in favour of the Cigna/Express Scripts transaction and the significant stockholder overlap between the two companies, we have informed the SEC that we no longer intend to solicit proxies to vote against the transaction.”