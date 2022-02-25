All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

The Dix-Hallpike test is used to diagnose a common form of which condition?

An influential, but fraudulent account of which legendary illusion appeared in the Chicago Tribune in 1890?

Who played Nicola Murray MP in the comedy series The Thick of It?

The phrase “cloud cuckoo land” comes from which play by Aristophanes?

© Archive Photos/Getty Images Under what name did the rapper shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 9 1997 release his records?

According to the proverb, “Caesar’s wife must be” what?

Which nickname was shared by the ex-snooker player Peter Ebdon and the ex-footballer Stuart Pearce?

What’s the full name of the charity which last July saw a 3000 per cent increase in its average daily donations after being criticised by Nigel Farage?

© Heritage Art/Heritage Images/Getty Images Which word for an act of destruction derives ultimately from the French for a type of clogs?