Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

A trade union representing steelworkers at Port Talbot has called for the restructuring of Tata Steel’s retirement fund to be paused to ensure that 30,000 members are not made worse off by being placed in the Pension Protection Fund.

As part of a deal struck this year between Tata Steel and the Pensions Regulator to secure the future of the Port Talbot plant in south Wales, the 130,000-member strong British Steel Pension Scheme is being closed.

Members must decide by December 22 whether to shift their company retirement benefits to the industry lifeboat fund, and receive lower payouts, or to a new company-backed scheme, with the potential of higher pensions, or shift their pensions to a private plan.

But witnesses told a special session of the work and pensions committee of MPs that decision-making for members had been marred by insufficient information and a lack of available financial advisers in steelmaking regions.

Members who do not make a choice by the deadline will be defaulted into the Pension Protection Fund, where unions claim most will be worse off.

“Unless something dramatic changes, 30,000 pensioners (who have not yet made a decision) are going to end up somewhere they shouldn’t be which is against their interest — in the [Pension Protection Fund]. That’s something we desperately need to avoid.

“Under those circumstances, we [Community] believe that there’s a very strong case for suspending this consultation.”

Giving evidence at the same session, Allan Johnston, chair of the pension fund’s trustees, said that if the exercise was not completed by the end of next March then the British Steel Pension Scheme would have to pay £200m in inflation-linked increases to pensioners from April 1, which the scheme “can’t afford”.

Mr Johnston told the committee that information packs sent to 4,000 members, out of 125,000, did not have “complete and total” information.

Earlier the MPs heard from Henry Tapper of First Actuarial, a pensions consultancy, that some unretired members had been poorly advised to take their assured future pension as a cash lump sum today.

Asked how widespread the issue is, Mr Tapper said: “I’ve spoken to officers of the scheme this morning and I think that the suspicion is it’s in the hundreds, not thousands, of people who’ve done this — that’s taken the [self-invested pension plan] route [and] invested in what I can only say are inappropriate funds.”

Megan Butler, director of supervision, investment, wholesale and specialists, with the Financial Conduct Authority, came under fire from Frank Field, committee chair, for not being able name the four firms that she said had been halted by the FCA from giving pension transfer advice to Port Talbot steelworkers after concerns over their advice were raised.

“No wonder these people in the scheme are vulnerable,” said Mr Field. He extended the session to allow Ms Butler’s officials time to obtain the names of the four firms for the public record.

Meanwhile the committee said it would be writing to two individuals at the centre of allegations about poor pension advice for steelworkers, who failed to give evidence today, after being invited.