Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the pressure Barclays has come under to curb fossil fuel financing, a radical plan to overhaul regional banking in Japan, and the latest US bank results. With special guest Christian Wilson from ShareAction.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Robin Harding, Tokyo bureau chief, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.