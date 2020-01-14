Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the pressure Barclays has come under to curb fossil fuel financing, a radical plan to overhaul regional banking in Japan, and the latest US bank results. With special guest Christian Wilson from ShareAction.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Robin Harding, Tokyo bureau chief, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon.
