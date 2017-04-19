UKTV warns general election could hit TV advertising 

UKTV, the owner of channels including Dave and Gold, has warned that Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election in June could lead to a further deterioration in the television advertising market.

Although the company reported an 8 per cent increase in revenues to £345m for 2016 and an 11 per cent increase in operating profits to £91.3m, Darren Childs, chief executive, said advertisers were still being cautious after last year’s vote for Brexit.

“Companies don’t like uncertainty,” Mr Childs said, adding that UKTV’s ad revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were “slightly down” on the same period in 2016.

“It’s too early to say what the impact of the election will be. A couple of weeks ago I would have said we would be flat for the year. Now I don’t know where things will end up. The election could restore stability or it could erode it,” he said.

ITV, the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster, in March blamed economic and political uncertainty for a 3 per cent fall in advertising revenue in 2016 — its first annual drop since the financial crisis.

UKTV, which is 50 per cent owned by the BBC and 50 per cent owned by the US media company Scripps, increased its share of UK commercial television viewing in 2016 to 9.85 per cent. It is now third most watched behind ITV’s free to air and digital channels.

The growth in market share helped UKTV post a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in ad revenue despite a declining overall market for TV advertising spending.

“This is a great set of results in a turbulent year for TV in terms of the ad market,” said Mr Childs.

The company, which relies heavily on a content deal with the BBC to show repeats of hit programmes such as Top Gear and the comedy Red Dwarf, has been investing in original content to try to increase its audiences in the face of stiff competition from streaming services such as Netflix.

Eight of the top 10 shows on Dave in 2016 were “home grown” UKTV productions. The broadcaster said it would be looking to increase the number of original programmes, including a new show starring the former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall on its female focused W channel.

Mr Childs has been touted as a possible successor to David Abraham, the Channel 4 chief executive who has announced he is to stand down this year. But he declined to discuss the possibility of leaving UKTV to take over at C4. “I just don’t want it to be a distraction,” he said.