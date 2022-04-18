23 ways to earn your stripes
Riley Studio organic-cotton Ochre Stripe shirt, £160
TAG Heuer Monaco Gulf Special Edition watch, £5,850
JW Anderson fringe-detail camisole dress, £790
Artisanne hand-woven grass Large Storage Basket, £115, conranshop.co.uk
Loewe mohair and wool Stripe blanket, £825
Aliita gold and enamel Nadadora Rayada necklace, €350
Frantoio Muraglia ceramic Jeroboam jar, €119
Gucci poly-mix Vintage Chevron Web sablé dress, £1,800, farfetch.com
Burberry palladium-plated Icon Stripe tie bar, £220
Gunia Project cup and saucer, $66 for two
Miu Miu cotton crochet top, $1,050
Kuro denim Remake Patchwork Stripe jeans, $608, modesens.com
Polo Ralph Lauren cotton-mix terry rugby shirt, £129
Pierre Hardy leather and canvas Vibe sneakers, £565
Marni canvas and leather tote, £1,100, mytheresa.com
The Elder Statesman cashmere crochet bucket hat, £315, matchesfashion.com
Chaos leather luggage tag, £150
Sensi Studio sisal stripe-weave clutch, £318, matchesfashion.com
Paul Smith silk Artist’s Stripe tie, £110
Rodrigo Simao hardwood Feijao rocking chair, £6,613, 1stdibs.com
Chloé cashmere and wool jumper, £1,800, matchesfashion.com
Prada printed denim top, £480, printemps.com
AGR cotton crochet minidress, £495, net-a-porter.com
