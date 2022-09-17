The UK has experienced an unprecedented week of constitutional upheaval with new national and political leadership.

We discuss the death and mourning of Queen Elizabeth II, the arrival of King Charles III and what it all means for the new prime minister Liz Truss.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Peter Foster, George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Hannah White.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: House of Commons / BBC

