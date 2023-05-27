Penthouse, Parkstadt, Schwabing, €10.89mn

Where In the northern borough of Schwabing-Freimann, which was known for its bohemian scene in the early 1900s. The property is within five minutes’ walk of Englischer Garten, which stretches from the city centre to the north-east of the city and is larger than New York’s Central Park.

What A penthouse on the top three floors of a 1940s apartment block with 4,069 sq ft of living space. The property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private elevator and a garage with an electric charging station.

Why The top-floor position of the apartment gives unobstructed views across Munich from its rooftop terrace, balconies and loggia.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate/Riedel

Apartment, Neubiberg, €685,000

Where In a village in south-east Munich, half an hour from the centre by public transport. The airport is 35 minutes away by car.

What A one-bedroom apartment with 807 sq ft of living space. There is underfloor heating throughout the property and parquet flooring in the living room.

Why The mezzanine level gives the living room high ceilings, while large latticed glass doors lead out on to a south-west-facing roof terrace, and bring light into the apartment.

Who Engel & Völkers

House, Nymphenburg, €8.9mn

Where In the north-west of the city, just below the canal leading up to Nymphenburg Palace and its 490-acre park. Marienplatz in the city centre is 20 minutes’ drive; the Olympic Park is about 10 minutes.

What A 3,455 sq ft house with five bedrooms, a library area, bar and wine cellar.

Why The listed property, first built in 1883 in a neo-Renaissance style, has been modernised with features such as skylights, a statement staircase and an underground whirlpool and steam room.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate/Riedel

House, Solln, €4.95mn

Where In a residential area of Munich’s southernmost borough and close to the river Isar. Solln train station is less than 10 minutes away on foot, from which the city centre can be reached in 15 minutes.

What A four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with 2,519 sq ft of interior space, including a separate apartment which can be used as a guest house or home office. The property has three outdoor terraces and a garden with a koi pond.

Why The listed property was built as a coach house in 1905 and was renovated in 2015 to combine its traditional characteristics with modern glass and timber features.

Who Engel & Völkers

House, Bogenhausen, €12.9mn

Where In a small residential area, Herzogpark, on the east side of Englischer Garten in the north of the city. The bank of the river Isar, which has green spaces running along it, is within a 10-minute walk.

What A modern villa with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 6,092 sq ft of living space. There are three above-ground floors, while the basement houses a fitness area and sauna, and a two-car garage adjoins the ground floor.

Why The west-facing garden and outdoor terrace, surrounded by greenery, can be accessed directly from the living room via large glass sliding doors. There is also a terrace from the master bedroom, as well as on the roof.

Who Duken & v.Wangenheim AG

