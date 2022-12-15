Gifts you’re bound to bond over
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Fashion news every morning.
Fiona wears Cartier rose-gold, onyx and diamond Clash de Cartier earrings, £24,300, and matching ring, £11,800. Ferragamo mohair ruffled-hem jumper, £720
From left: Fia wears Nomis gold Roppongi Earoval ear piece, £1,970. Louis Vuitton Joaillerie pink-gold and diamond single Empreinte ear cuff, £4,050. Loro Piana satin dress, £2,885. Fiona wears Louis Vuitton Joaillerie
pink-gold and diamond Empreinte bangle, £13,500. Louis Vuitton wool-mix twill ruffle-trim crop top, £1,840
From left: Fiona wears Chanel Fine Jewellery gold large Coco Crush ring (on right hand), £3,050. Fia wears Chanel Fine Jewellery gold Coco Crush earrings, £3,000, gold and diamond Bouton de Camélie necklace, £5,400, gold Coco Crush small ring, £2,200, and gold and diamond Bouton de Camélia ring, £11,000. Chanel cashmere and wool dress, £4,670
Fiona wears Dolce & Gabbana white-gold and diamond Fine Jewellery Devotion earrings, £6,750, pearl necklace, £3,200, and neoprene and silk dress, £1,600
Fia wears Hermès rose-gold Ever Chaine d’Ancre ring, £1,230, rose-gold Clou de Forge bracelet with toggle closure, £3,150, and ruffled mesh combishort, £4,100
From left: Fia wears Dior Joaillerie yellow-, pink- and white-gold and diamond Bois de Rose bracelets, POA. Véronique Leroy mohair dress, £945. Fiona wears (on left hand) Bulgari gold and demi-pavé diamond three-band ring set, £3,930, white-gold ring, £1,620, and (on right hand) gold openwork one-band ring, £1,540, white-gold and demi-pavé diamond three-band ring set, £4,250, and rose-gold and pavé diamond bangle, £16,300. Michael Kors Collection cashmere catsuit, £705
Fiona wears Harry Winston platinum and cluster diamond Sunflower earrings and platinum and diamond Sparkling Cluster ring, both POA. Courrèges rib-knit cotton dress, £600
Fia wears Tiffany & Co gold and diamond Knot pendant, £3,525, gold Lock bangle, £5,850, and rose-gold and diamond Lock bangle, £8,250. Michael Kors Collection cashmere catsuit, £705. Fiona wears Tiffany & Co pink-gold and diamond Knot pendant, £3,525, gold and diamond Lock bangle, £8,250, and pink-gold Lock bangle, £5,850. Michael Kors cashmere one-shoulder pullover, £705
Models, Fiona Langballe Frederiksen and Fia Ljungström at Nisch. Casting, Chouaïb Arif. Hair, Ben Mignot at Call My Agent. Make-up, Khela at Call My Agent. Manicurist, Sylvie Vacca at Call My Agent. Set design, Elisa Schmitt. Photographer’s assistant, Clément Savel. Stylist’s assistant, Jana Fröhlich. Set designer’s assistant, Simon de Paris
Comments