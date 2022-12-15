Photography by Sophie Tajan. Styling by Elsa Durousseau. Models, Fiona Langballe Frederiksen and Fia Ljungstrom

Fiona wears Cartier rose-gold, onyx and diamond Clash de Cartier earrings, £24,300, and matching ring, £11,800. Ferragamo mohair ruffled-hem jumper, £720
From left: Fia wears Nomis gold Roppongi Earoval ear piece, £1,970. Louis Vuitton Joaillerie pink-gold and diamond single Empreinte ear cuff, £4,050. Loro Piana satin dress, £2,885. Fiona wears Louis Vuitton Joaillerie pink-gold and diamond Empreinte bangle, £13,500. Louis Vuitton wool-mix twill ruffle-trim crop top, £1,840
From left: Fiona wears Chanel Fine Jewellery gold large Coco Crush ring (on right hand), £3,050. Fia wears Chanel Fine Jewellery gold Coco Crush earrings, £3,000, gold and diamond Bouton de Camélie necklace, £5,400, gold Coco Crush small ring, £2,200, and gold and diamond Bouton de Camélia ring, £11,000. Chanel cashmere and wool dress, £4,670
Fiona wears Dolce & Gabbana white-gold and diamond Fine Jewellery Devotion earrings, £6,750, pearl necklace, £3,200, and neoprene and silk dress, £1,600
Fia wears Hermès rose-gold Ever Chaine d’Ancre ring, £1,230, rose-gold Clou de Forge bracelet with toggle closure, £3,150, and ruffled mesh combishort, £4,100
From left: Fia wears Dior Joaillerie yellow-, pink- and white-gold and diamond Bois de Rose bracelets, POA. Véronique Leroy mohair dress, £945. Fiona wears (on left hand) Bulgari gold and demi-pavé diamond three-band ring set, £3,930, white-gold ring, £1,620, and (on right hand) gold openwork one-band ring, £1,540, white-gold and demi-pavé diamond three-band ring set, £4,250, and rose-gold and pavé diamond bangle, £16,300. Michael Kors Collection cashmere catsuit, £705
Fiona wears Harry Winston platinum and cluster diamond Sunflower earrings and platinum and diamond Sparkling Cluster ring, both POA. Courrèges rib-knit cotton dress, £600 
Fia wears Tiffany & Co gold and diamond Knot pendant, £3,525, gold Lock bangle, £5,850, and rose-gold and diamond Lock bangle, £8,250. Michael Kors Collection cashmere catsuit, £705. Fiona wears Tiffany & Co pink-gold and diamond Knot pendant, £3,525, gold and diamond Lock bangle, £8,250, and pink-gold Lock bangle, £5,850. Michael Kors cashmere one-shoulder pullover, £705
Models, Fiona Langballe Frederiksen and Fia Ljungström at Nisch. Casting, Chouaïb Arif. Hair, Ben Mignot at Call My Agent. Make-up, Khela at Call My Agent. Manicurist, Sylvie Vacca at Call My Agent. Set design, Elisa Schmitt. Photographer’s assistant, Clément Savel. Stylist’s assistant, Jana Fröhlich. Set designer’s assistant, Simon de Paris

