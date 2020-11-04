Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Americans woke on November 4 to find that the result of their presidential election remained unclear. President Donald Trump’s statements about the integrity of the vote and his plan to dispute the final result at the Supreme Court signalled that the US could face days or weeks of political uncertainty. In this special early edition episode, Gideon talks to Jeremy Shapiro, a former US state department official and the current research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, about the razor-thin election results so far, why the Democrats did not achieve a ‘blue wave’, and why, even in the event of a Joe Biden presidency, Trumpism is not going to disappear.

Review clips: Reuters

