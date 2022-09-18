This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy: utilitarianism

Lying politicians are a product of society’s devaluing of truth

Why might a utilitarian support effective altruism?

How could an effective altruist prove their claims?

What objections are there effective altruism? Think about it from both deontological and Aristotelian perspectives

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet