Philosophy class: Philosopher William MacAskill — ‘The world is a darker place than it was just five years ago’ truth
Specification:
Moral philosophy: utilitarianism
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Lying politicians are a product of society’s devaluing of truth
Why might a utilitarian support effective altruism?
How could an effective altruist prove their claims?
What objections are there effective altruism? Think about it from both deontological and Aristotelian perspectives
Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet