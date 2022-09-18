Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

  • Moral philosophy: utilitarianism

Lying politicians are a product of society’s devaluing of truth

  • Why might a utilitarian support effective altruism?

  • How could an effective altruist prove their claims?

  • What objections are there effective altruism? Think about it from both deontological and Aristotelian perspectives

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

