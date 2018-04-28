Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

French billionaire Vincent Bolloré found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, as prosecutors placed him under formal investigation related to suspected bribery of foreign officials in Africa, one step short of an indictment. Mr Bolloré, 66, denies any wrongdoing.

Harriet Agnew writes in a profile that the probe comes at a high-stakes moment for the audacious dealmaker, who built an ailing family paper manufacturer into a portfolio of global investments across transportation and logistics, communication and electricity storage solutions. He is in the process of handing over his empire to his four children and is also locked in a battle in Italy over the former state monopoly, Telecom Italia. Urbane and charismatic, “he makes you feel like you’re the most important person in the room," says one rival chief executive.

EU supplication: The twin visits to Washington by Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel this week found the French and German leaders mounting a major charm offensive to convince US President Donald Trump not to ditch the Iran nuclear deal. Despite their best efforts at "Trump tickling", writes Jeremy Shapiro, both of them found themselves in weak positions. Essentially they are supplicants who care far more about their relationships with the US than Mr Trump ever will.

Cutting ties: Derek Laud, one of the UK's best known black Tories writes in the Financial Times that he has renounced his affiliation with the party over its "sinister — and now abandoned — proposal to deport hundreds of British citizens who moved to the UK from the Caribbean". As the son of Jamaican parents who arrived in Britain in the 1950s, he writes that the policy toward what is known as the Windrush generation "has nothing to do with what I understood by Conservatism and I find it unforgivable".

Owners bite back: British retailer John Lewis is struggling, largely because of problems at its upscale supermarket chain Waitrose. While the entire sector is having to cope with fickle customers and the rise of online shopping, management's efforts at Waitrose have been complicated by the fact that the company is owned by its employees. Andrew Hill observes that the raft of disgruntled "partners" who publicly question the company's strategy should cure UK politicians of their utopian enthusiasm for employee ownership.

What you've been saying

Why older generations turn to millennial-bashing — letter from Brian Conlan

I suspect that the generation-bashing so common by grey-hairs is a bit of psychological projection. It absolves older generations from reckoning with the fact that their “heirs” in every rich country in the world will be worse off than their parents.

Comment from Karl M on Treat social media like email and search engines

It is simple. We have wealthy monopolies blocking decent paid services. Google, Facebook etc. have killed paid email, paid search engines and paid social media by offering well developed stuff for "free". We need a realignment of the existing debate. Maybe letting people sell their privacy for a quick shot of dopamine is not such a good idea. Maybe having to pay for electronic communication is not outlandish.

Scaling up the Swiss customs model — letter from C Hayward

The idea of a Swiss model between the two Irelands is quite feasible but would not achieve the desired objective. In Ireland a border already exists between north and south with different taxation levels on either side and the non-existence of controls at the border works quite well now.

