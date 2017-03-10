A successful Brexit depends on Theresa May calling an election

As the UK heads into Brexit, the normal laws of politics have been suspended. For all the talk about parliamentary sovereignty — and there has been a great deal of talk in the House of Lords these past 10 days — no one is really holding the government to account. The Labour party is paralysed. The Conservative party is jubilant. And the press is largely impressed that the prime minister has touched a chord with the nation.

The chancellor’s decision to hit the self-employed in Wednesday’s Budget with his swoop on national insurance demonstrates what an unusual moment this is. It is a long time since any government has risked the wrath of White Van Man and his staunch defender, The Sun newspaper. Number 10 and Eleven underestimated the fury on their own backbenches. But they believe Brexit has left these groups nowhere else to go.

The chancellor, who has a deep understanding of how fiendish Brexit will be, has stopped warning about the turbulence ahead. Number 10’s strategy is to be bullish that Britain will thrive outside the EU. While this attitude understandably riles Remainers, it is a sensible approach to take when pushing Whitehall to think creatively. Former premier David Cameron’s renegotiation was undermined by the messages in the technocratic bag from London to Brussels that Downing Street understood how frightfully difficult reform was, and so wouldn’t ask for too much. Better now to exude confidence that the UK’s economy will flourish outside the EU and that we will continue to be an attractive partner on trade and tackling terrorism.

But it also reflects a naivety at the heart of power. While the chancellor and the cabinet secretary are well aware of the challenges ahead — and Brexit secretary David Davis should never be underestimated — Theresa May’s administration is on a steep learning curve. European allies and business people get a disquieting sense of too much Oxford PPE (philosophy, politics and economics) — only without the E.

Mrs May may come to regret her rush to trigger Article 50 while Whitehall is still struggling to hire trade experts and resolve turf wars. To appease her party she has given away one of her strongest cards. When Article 50 is triggered power will shift to our 27 European neighbours.

Given that the German government is unlikely to enter into constructive talks until after its own election in September, there will be less than two years for the most challenging negotiation since the first world war. If Britain is to avoid crashing out of the EU with no deal in 2019, only sufficient goodwill between member states can prolong negotiations.

The domestic political timetable is a significant obstacle. Number 10 is already focused on winning the general election in May 2020 and returning Mrs May to power (keeping Boris Johnson firmly out of the frame). By May 2020, they want to be able to tell the country that the PM has delivered, and Britain has comprehensively left the EU. This is why she pledged to negotiate the Article 50 separation agreement within two years, and secure the “bold and ambitious” free-trade agreement she hopes for, plus new relationships on everything from energy to security.

Given that most trade agreements take at least five years, this could be called a stretch target. Too much haste for the final break will put power in the hands of those in Europe who want the UK’s exit to be as painful as possible.

Brexit Briefing Will Theresa May call a snap election? There are 3 reasons to go for an early poll, but also 3 reasons against

A general election this spring would put Britain in a much stronger negotiating position. Mrs May does not want a disorderly exit: she speaks with increasing frequency about wanting to avoid a cliff-edge. But if she sticks to the timetable dictated by the fixed-term parliaments act it may be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

If she were to repeal the act and secure a fresh mandate, the premier would increase her room to manoeuvre in Europe. And she would surely benefit personally. As William Hague argued this week, Mrs May is in a strong position. Her poll ratings are excellent. Her unflashy, vicar’s daughter style is appreciated both in Middle England and parts of the country which have long felt ignored, as the Tory victory in the Copeland by-election demonstrated. She sweeps all before her.

The honeymoon will end, however. Over the next few years the government is likely to face rising levels of household debt, an economic downturn, a Scottish referendum, which may split the union, and huge pressure on public services. The extra Budget cash for social care will not protect the National Health Service from what is forecast to be the leanest year of its funding settlement in 2018/19.

And, by 2019, it is just possible that Labour will emerge from its torpor. Despite the party’s labyrinthine procedures, Jeremy Corbyn’s grip cannot last for ever. The mainstream trade unions will tire of their lack of impact. If the Tories fulfil their pledges to deregulate, union leaders may even come round to MPs like Keir Starmer and Dan Jarvis. The Labour party has an impressive front bench-in-waiting. It just happens to be sitting on the backbenches at the moment.

Will the PM call an election to cement her power? Mrs May is simultaneously highly capable and deeply cautious. She did not spend years planning her rise to power to risk losing the top job prematurely. But the risk is tiny. It is far more likely that she would return with an increased majority: something she will hanker for after this week’s Budget battle with Tory rebels, and a stronger mandate. In terms of Brexit, time is not on our side. She should reset the clock.

The writer is a former head of the Downing Street policy unit