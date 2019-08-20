After a hard day at the property conglomerate, there’s nothing that Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing and his son Victor like more than a couple of pints of light and bitter, a packet of pork scratchings and a game of arrows.

That, at least, is what CK Asset Holdings — founded by Mr Li senior, run by Mr Li junior — would have you believe, judging by its announcement of a £4.6bn deal for Greene King. Apparently, they truly understand why “pubs will continue to be an important part of British culture” having “come to know Greene King well”. They will certainly be familiar with its pale ale, after former prime minister David Cameron inflicted it on Chinese president Xi Jinping, prompting a 1,600 per cent increase in export orders. But, in choosing to buy Greene King, have they wandered into the wrong pub?

The family does know the British high street, as owners of pharmacy chain Superdrug and phone company Three. They know British infrastructure, too, as part-owners of Northumbrian Water and UK Power Networks. Their rationale for buying Greene King is similar, now that infrastructure assets cost more and return less. They want “stable, profitable and cash flow generating businesses that benefit from real estate backing”. Does Greene King best fit that bill, though?

Real estate backing is provided by a pub estate that is 81 per cent freehold — a factor one analyst argues is still not reflected in sector equity valuations.

Free cash flow has been “more disciplined”, notes another, despite being hit in the short-term by costs from the Spirit pubs acquisition — but has been dropping nonetheless, to £86m from £120m two years ago, even as core capital expenditure falls.

Profit before tax was flat last year at £247m, but statutory profit was down 12.5 per cent on financing and pension costs.

Stable trading has been achieved, in relative terms, despite wider economic challenges, but another analyst refers not to Greene King’s stability but its “low growth profile”.

Might others offer a better brew? Marston’s has 93 per cent freehold real estate backing, and a growing beer business, which its £745m market capitalisation undervalues by a third on some analyses. Mitchells & Butlers has 80 per cent freehold backing, and its £1.49bn market value is a historically low profit multiple. Even Whitbread, which stopped pouring pints 19 years ago and sold Costa Coffee in January, presents a more attractive UK real estate play to some, with shares undervaluing its estate by 22 to 33 per cent, according to recent analyst notes.

Of those, M&B’s ownership structure might deter bidders, and Whitbread would require a change in strategy to realise its property value. But Marston’s looks tasty, even if, in size terms, it comes by the half pint.

The Hong Kong investors have a taste for Suffolk IPA, though — even if one analyst assessing the most logical bid target in the sector has reached the same conclusion as most beer festival judges: “Greene King was not top of our list”.

matthew.vincent@ft.com