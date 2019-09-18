Patriotic heritage is the first resort of the would-be bid blocker. Similarities between the founder of Cobham and fictional pilot Biggles, jokily evoked by Lex, are cited seriously elsewhere. Critics say US private equity group Advent should not buy the UK defence group for £4bn. As predicted, the UK government is taking a closer interest: it has ordered a review of the takeover on national security grounds.

Sir Alan Cobham was no wartime ace. His real legacy — world-beating technology for refuelling warplanes in flight — should matter more to the government. Advent could probably sell this business to a big US defence group in a few years, as part of a lucrative break-up.

The UK should forestall an unconditional sale. Little Englanders believe British companies may buy abroad but never be bought themselves. Free market flat-earthers think everything is for sale at a high enough price. Neither argument should sway ministers. Subtler issues are involved.

Cobham’s refuelling systems, heavily funded by the UK military, have been developed over decades. They contribute, in a small way, to the UK’s independent defence capability. The government should have qualms about a first step towards their purchase by a foreign rival.

But Cobham operates numerous other businesses. Over 90 per cent of votes cast by its owners backed the Advent deal. The buyout group is offering a hefty cash premium, even judged against three-month, one-year and three-year averages.

Ministers should permit the deal with an important stipulation. The refuelling arm, its intellectual property and some other defence businesses must stay in the UK. The model would be the US defence unit of BAE Systems. This operates happily enough on an arm’s length basis.

The mission systems division, of which refuelling is a part, accounts for just one-third of Cobham’s total value, or £1.3bn. Advent is paying a fair price for a poorly managed company. Financial engineering is its speciality. It can accommodate guarantees to government, just as Melrose did in buying GKN.

The real farce is not ministers scrambling in response to a strafing by fans of Biggles in the financial press. It is a regime where serious assessment of threats to competition and the UK defence industry only occurs when there happens to be a takeover. “Poor show, chaps!” as Biggles would have put it.