Russia sends strategic bombers around Korean peninsula

Russia has sent strategic bombers on a rare mission circling the Korean peninsula, reinforcing its criticism of joint military exercises by the US and South Korea which Moscow warns are fuelling tension with North Korea.

The move comes amid Russian attempts to contain a stand-off between Pyongyang and Washington over North Korea’s expanding nuclear weapons programme. While the US government hopes that Moscow can lean on Pyongyang to stop its missile tests, the Russian government’s main aim is to stop a spiral of escalation by convincing Pyongyang of its impartiality.

Nuclear-capable Tupolev 95 MS, accompanied by SU-35 fighters and surveillance aircraft, flew “over international waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea”, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday, adding that Japan and South Korea had scrambled military aircraft in response.

The ministry did not say when the mission had taken place, but the announcement came amid Ulchi Freedom Guardian, annual drills the US and South Korean militaries conduct together which started on Monday and which are scheduled to run through to September 1.

“We think that conducting regular large-scale joint military exercises by the US and the Republic of Korea does not help in de-escalating the situation on the Korean peninsula,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday, calling for utmost caution from all parties.

“We expect that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will continue to exercise restraint and not react to these manoeuvres militarily,” she said.

Together with China, Russia has called for a simultaneous freeze of North Korean missile and nuclear tests and large-scale military exercises by the US and South Korea.

When earlier this month Pyongyang did not follow up on its threat to launch a missile towards the US Pacific territory of Guam, some observers in Moscow read this as a sign of de-escalation. However, Moscow worries that holding the US-South Korean drills as planned will destroy this faint hope.

Washington has been eyeing Moscow for potentially taking a larger role in mediating the crisis, as the US government is disappointed in China’s leverage over the isolated, belligerent regime in Pyongyang.

But Moscow is unwilling to risk its remaining ties with the North Korean regime by appearing too close to Washington. “We don’t want to irritate them unnecessarily,” said Valery Sukhinin, Russia’s former ambassador to Pyongyang.