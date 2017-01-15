Trump slams the EU, Germany v fake news, Luxottica/Essilor merger

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

President-elect Donald Trump took aim at Europe ahead of his inauguration ceremony this Friday, labelling the EU “a vehicle for Germany” and predicting that other countries would follow Britain in leaving the bloc. He warned Germany’s carmakers to expect to be hit with a border tax if they sought to produce cars in Mexico for export to the US and said Germany’s Angela Merkel had made a “catastrophic mistake” by admitting more than 1m migrants.

Mr Trump also promised to rapidly launch and conclude a trade agreement with the UK in order to help the government of Theresa May make Brexit a “great success”. But that vow faces at least four potential hurdles. (FT, Times, BBC)

Brexit hand revealed The British government has begun to reveal its increasingly pragmatic negotiating stance with Brussels ahead of Theresa May’s speech on Tuesday in which she sets out her Brexit blueprint. Sterling slid below $1.20 for the first time since October in anticipation of the address and remained low in early Asia morning trade. This is what we know so far about Mrs May’s Brexit plan. (FT)

Merkel raises protectionism alert The German chancellor warned of the risks posed by rising protectionism as Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration. She has also warned about the possibility of Russian hacking ahead of upcoming elections, and Facebook is now rolling out measures to fact check and flag fake news in the country. (FT)

Corruption in South Korea Special prosecutors in Seoul on Monday requested an arrest warrant for the de facto head of Samsung, the country’s largest company, as a corruption scandal that toppled president Park Geun-hye ensnared another powerful South Korean figure. (FT)

‘One China’ policy non-negotiable Donald Trump suggested he wasn’t committed to the longstanding US policy on China — in the same interview where he signalled a willingness to lift sanctions on Russia — but China’s foreign ministry issued a thinly veiled rebuke that it was not up for debate. (WSJ)

Xi is ready for his Davos close-up The Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s unexpected victory have transformed Xi Jinping’s turn at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week into an unexpected opportunity. But the FT’s Gideon Rachman writes that Mr Trump looms in the backdrop for all that will happen at Davos. (FT)

Warning from Paris France’s foreign minister kicked off a day-long summit in Paris by warning that moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv — a move flagged by the incoming Trump administration — to Jerusalem would have “extremely serious consequences” for the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The conference was attended by 70 nations but Israel and the Palestianians were not invited. (WaPo, BBC)

Luxottica and Essilor The two companies have agreed a €50bn merger deal, one of the largest ever European cross-border transactions. The deal is due to be announced before the market opens. (FT)

Lehman Brothers in Europe A £10bn claim by the administrators of Lehman Brothers’ European operations will come before London courts. (FT)

How Chinese guides make big bucks Tour guides around the world make a little extra money by steering their customers to certain businesses. In London, they send Chinese tourists to Bond Street jewellers and other high-end retailers, which can net a top-performing Chinese tour guide £250,000 a year. (FT)

An escape hatch from Trump’s America Some Americans are withdrawing from mainstream society into “intentional communities” — think no refrigerator, no car and having your children play by candlelight. But it turns out exiting the system is a challenging, time-consuming, and surprisingly technical process. (Atlantic)

Ireland: desperately seeking friends With Dublin expected to feel the impact of the UK’s exit more than any other state in the union, Ireland is on the hunt for new EU friends. (FT)

A warning for the liberal elite You may be in Davos this week, seeking reaffirmation of your deeply held beliefs when you pontificate about the future of the universe. Or you may be on Facebook or Twitter, expressing your fury about where the world is headed. “My advice is to narrow your focus. If you make the same mistakes in the battles of 2017, populists will win everywhere,” writes the FT’s Wolfgang Münchau. (FT)

China’s forex pain is black marketeers’ gain Chinese regulators are intervening to stem capital flows as the renminbi’s value has sunk. But the more Beijing tries to tighten its grip, the more people look for ways to circumvent the rules, and black-market money changers, or huangniu, are thriving. (NAR)

Is Emirates running out of sky? In the 70-odd years of large-scale commercial aviation, no airline has managed to stay on top for long. Emirates already flies the fanciest product — such as stand-up cocktail bars and inflight showers — on the biggest planes on the longest routes. A long read on why there might not be much more room to soar. (Bloomberg)

A look at the week ahead Vanessa Kortekaas highlights the key stories to watch for in the week ahead, including Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th US president and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. (FT)