Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

It has been more than two years since GameStop’s stock caught fire on social media, at one point rising 135% in one day. The new film Dumb Money chronicles how the GameStop saga played out. The FT’s Ethan Wu sits down with the movie’s writers, Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, to get a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into the film.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

For further reading:

Well, actually: Our ‘Dumb Money’ movie review

Dumb Money film review —GameStop short-selling comedy hedges its bets

GameStop: from YouTube to Wall Street to Hollywood in Dumb Money

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

On Twitter, follow Ethan Wu (@ethanywu) & listen to Unhedged here!

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide.