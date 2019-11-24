Anita Smithson spent $15,000 last year on medical care, even though she is insured.

The 35-year-old Democrat, who works in risk management at a large bank in Minneapolis, had to ration care for her seven-year old son until she hit the $11,000 out of pocket maximum after which her insurance policy starts paying out.

Ms Smithson said she might be willing to support an increase in her taxes if it funded the universal healthcare plan favoured by at least two Democratic presidential candidates.

“My taxes could go up $15,000 a year — I’d still be better off because I wouldn’t have to worry about payment plans,” she said. “My time is valuable too.”

Like voters in several other battleground states that could hold the balance of power in next year’s presidential election, Minnesota voters ranked healthcare costs the biggest threat to the US economy, according to a recent poll conducted by the Financial Times and the Peter G Peterson Foundation.

“Healthcare is the number one issue in Minnesota,” said Ken Martin, chair of the state Democratic party, known as Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL). This was true for “Republican, Democrat or Independent, rural urban or suburban, across all age groups and all demographic groups and geographic groups”.

“Economic issues like healthcare rank much higher than impeachment,” he said, as televised hearings to impeach President Donald Trump played out on Capitol Hill.

Mr Martin said that one of the reasons Mr Trump won in 2016 was because of concern about the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s health insurance reform that led to steep rises in premiums and much higher overall costs for many Minnesotans. Rising healthcare costs and declining coverage are issues for voters of all political stripes in the 2020 presidential election too.

Caren Gallagher, 61, a retired teacher and Democrat, said she spent nearly $1,000 a month just for insurance premiums for herself and her husband, 64, “and we don’t really have any medical concerns”. That did not count the share of costs that she was required to pay under her insurance policy.

Rita Tarabella, 29, a supporter of democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, had to put away “several hundred dollars a month” for healthcare provided by her employer despite having no health conditions, no children and no spouse. “Right now it’s fine because I don’t use it,” she noted. If she did, several hundred dollars a month would not be enough.

“It’s up to the public to demand [Medicare for All], to put pressure on public officials . . . we always find money for war,” she said.

Tim Schaefer, a fellow socialist and supporter of Medicare for All, criticised what he called the Democrats’ “defeatist mentality” on healthcare reform.

John Tyler, 63, a Republican, received healthcare through his wife’s employer. If he did not, he would pay a $800-$1,000 a month premium for a policy that forced him to pay the first $13,000 of medical costs every year before it kicked in.

Holly Santiago, 39, an independent, had good healthcare through her job and was not sure how much it cost. “But I’m not happy with the system, my big concern is it’s too complicated,” she said.

In Minnesota, 42 per cent of respondents said healthcare costs were the biggest danger to the US economy, according to the FT-Peterson Foundation poll, well ahead of the 26 per cent of voters nationwide who did so (across the country, 27 per cent said trade disputes were the biggest risk).

In Wisconsin, a nearby Midwestern state that helped deliver victory to Mr Trump in the 2016 election, 38 per cent said medical costs were the biggest risk to the US economy. That proportion was 32 per cent in Pennsylvania and 31 per cent in Florida, which has many older voters with higher doctor bills.

While the issue of healthcare provides an opportunity for the Democrats in the 2020 presidential poll, there are risks too as the presidential candidates differ on what is needed.

“Almost all Americans believe we need reform in our healthcare system,” said Mr Martin. But most Minnesotans “don’t want to repeal and replace the ACA, they want to fix it and build upon it”.

Minnesota voters debate the future of healthcare: (from left) Caren Gallagher, Anita Smithson, Holly Santiago, Rita Tarabella and Tim Schaefer © Patti Waldmeir/FT

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both support a single payer “Medicare for All” policy — expanding the US federal government health insurance programme for seniors to cover everyone, effectively wiping out the private insurance market. Kamala Harris would retain a role for private insurance in an expanded Medicare, while Joe Biden is calling for an expanded ACA. Pete Buttigieg proposes “Medicare for those who want it”.

Political experts say the single payer issue could divide the Democratic vote, especially in the swing states of the Midwest, which could allow Mr Trump to win a second term. Medicare for All was not widely popular in many of those states: a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation and Cook Political Report found that “large shares of swing voters” in states such as Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said Medicare for All was a “bad idea”.

That would not stop a single-payer candidate winning the March Democratic primary in Minnesota, as Democratic primary voters were more liberal than most in the party, said Lawrence Jacobs, professor at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

Ms Smithson, Ms Gallagher and Ms Santiago all said they could be open to a Medicare for All candidate, depending on what that means in practice.

“We have to come up with some kind of universal healthcare, something that’s truly affordable,” said Ms Gallagher.

Ms Santiago said that she would back any candidate, including a single-payer proponent, if it “moves us closer to the goal”.

But Prof Jacobs sounded a note of caution: “Health reform in America is more than a century old and the one theme that stands out is defeat . . . the idea that you will have a single payer who will eliminate private health insurance, it is never going to happen.

“Most Americans are accustomed to what they have, which is employer-based health insurance . . . change is scary.”