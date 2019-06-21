President Donald Trump played down the significance of Iran shooting down a US drone over the Gulf, saying he found it “hard to believe” the move was intentional; Slack lands on Wall Street with a $20bn valuation and Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Hunt in the UK Conservative party leadership race. Plus, Judith Evans, the FT’s property correspondent, explains why the global real estate boom could be drawing to a close.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
