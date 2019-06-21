Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

President Donald Trump played down the significance of Iran shooting down a US drone over the Gulf, saying he found it “hard to believe” the move was intentional; Slack lands on Wall Street with a $20bn valuation and Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Hunt in the UK Conservative party leadership race. Plus, Judith Evans, the FT’s property correspondent, explains why the global real estate boom could be drawing to a close.