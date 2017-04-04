UN probes Syria strike; Russian suspect named; China’s Trump

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

UN war crimes investigators are probing a suspected chemical weapons attack that killed more than 50 people in a rebel-held area of northern Syria on Tuesday, including children. The White Helmets, a rescue group that operates in rebel areas, said that about 250 people were suffering from choking symptoms caused by an unknown gas after a government air strike hit the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province. Another group said that up to 100 people had been killed.

The attack is one of the worst atrocities attributed to the Assad regime since Donald Trump took office in the US, and came just days after the administration said removing Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s president, was no longer a priority for Washington. Mr Trump’s Syria policy has left some Middle East experts baffled.

A senior US official told Reuters the attack looked like “a war crime”. while another said the US believed that sarin was used. At the behest of the UK and France, the UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to be briefed on the strike. (FT, CNN, Haaretz, Reuters)

Russian suspect named Authorities have named a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen as the suspected suicide bomber who blew himself up on a St Petersburg’s metro train on Monday and killed 13 people. Investigators said they had used CCTV recordings and DNA samples found on a second bomb, which was defused, to identify the suspected attacker as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov who was born in 1995. (FT)

UK may not finalise EU trade talks pre-Brexit Theresa May suggested that Britain will not finalise a new trade deal with the EU until after Brexit is complete in 2019, appearing to concede that a deal can only be struck after the UK leaves. (FT)

JPMorgan chief backs Trump’s deregulation Jamie Dimon in his annual letter to shareholders said he supported the Trump administration’s move to gut financial regulations, saying that the slew of new rules put in place since the crisis had essentially “solved” the problem of banks being “too big to fail”. In spite of what Mr Dimon described on Tuesday as “extraordinarily difficult legal, regulatory and political environments” since the crisis, JPMorgan has delivered record profits in six of the past seven years. (FT)

‘Extreme vetting’ could apply to foes and allies alike The Trump administration is considering far-reaching steps to vet foreigners entering the US, including forcing them to hand over cell phones, announce their ideology and provide social media passwords. The changes could apply to allies including France and Germany. (WSJ)

Fed’s Lacker out amid leak case Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said on Tuesday he was stepping down immediately as he revealed he was involved in an alleged leak of confidential information to an analyst. (FT)

Pay up on WhatsApp in India The Facebook-owned messaging app is preparing to enter India’s booming digital payments industry, setting up a clash between the popular messenger and PayTM, the payments start-up backed by China’s Alibaba. The move follows a surge in mobile payments in India in recent months, galvanised by the government’s unexpected demonitisation decision. (FT)

The original Brexit Geologists have identified what they say was the most important event in one million years of British history — when Britain first broke away from Europe. It came towards the end of an ice age around 450,000 years ago, when a huge freshwater lake covering the southern North Sea broke through the chalk ridge across what is now the Dover Strait, unleashing a massive flood into the English Channel. As far as we know it did not involve going to war over Gibraltar. (FT)

70m iPhones please The new Apple handset will be waterproof and can be charged wirelessly. The number of OLED panels the company has ordered for the handsets to be released this year suggests it believes they will fly off the shelves. Meanwhile, here is a case for not upgrading your iPad if you bought one after 2013. (NAR, WSJ)

Brexit The European Parliament is to vote on a resolution that sets out the assembly’s terms for an EU-UK Brexit agreement, a legal requirement for an orderly UK departure from the EU. Tony Barber writes that the British government would be wise to pay attention. (FT)

China’s Trump? He made his fortune in real estate. Some people think he’s a narcissist. He loves Twitter. Lately, he’s been spending a lot of time in Florida, at a golf resort called Mar-a-Lago. Meet Guo Wengui. (NYT)

Finance’s missing women Efforts made by the financial sector have failed to close the gender gap. While the majority of junior staff working in financial services are women, only one in four of those who reach a senior role is female. (FT)

Can Trump match Xi Jinping’s game? When the Chinese leader visits Donald Trump at his resort in Florida later this week, they won’t golf together. That’s not Mr Jinping’s game, writes Evan Osnos — he’s got a much longer one in mind, and Mr Trump may not be up to the task. “Having concluded that Trump cannot back up his rhetoric, Xi has little reason to accede to Trump’s demands, which include getting China to put more pressure on North Korea to curb its nuclear program.” Here’s Tom Mitchell on how a China pledge to invest in US infrastructure might give the leaders a rare chance to agree. (New Yorker, FT)

Agnelli heir gambles with the family fortune John Elkann, the 41-year-old scion of the Italian business dynasty, is transforming Exor, the €12bn family investment business he inherited in 2011, taking it far from its roots both in Italy and in industry. (FT)

Why are migrants heading to Yemen? People from the Horn of Africa are heading to Yemen in search of a better life, despite the brutal war being waged there. A mixture of misinformation and desperation is to blame. (Al Jazeera)

Time for German leadership Rob Armstrong gives the FT View on how the relationship between the EU's strongest economy and the rest of the world needs to change. (FT)