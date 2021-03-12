Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Canberra is contemplating investing in a A$1bn biopharmaceutical plant to reduce its dependence on imports of critical medicines, China’s state-backed pharmaceutical group, Sinopharm, wants more governments to buy its Covid-19 vaccine, and Spain is set to become the first EU country to amend its laws to give some gig economy workers employee rights. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why the European Central Bank will accelerate its bond buying programme.





